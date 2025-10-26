Stefon Diggs Scores First TD in a Patriots Uniform
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — At long last, New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs has found the end zone. With the Pats and the Cleveland Browns locked in a tight Week 8 matchup, Diggs helped to break the contest open in favor of the home team at Gillette Stadium.
Diggs recorded his first touchdown as a Patriot, as well as his first on the 2025 NFL season, on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye with 6:45 left in the third quarter against the Browns to put the team up 23-7 after an extra point conversion.
The two-time All-Pro entered this Week 8 matchup leading New England’s receivers with 39 catches for 456 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While quarterback Drake Maye has become quite proficient in spreading the ball throughout his stable of pass-catchers, Diggs continues to be his favorite target against both zone concepts, or when matched in man coverage opposite cornerbacks.
Stefon Diggs: On-Field Weapon and Team Leader
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also providing a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline during as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Houston Texans last season. Though he may not be carrying that distinction this season with New England, he is content to lead by example. Diggs has already demonstrated his physical toughness and resilience by returning in nearly-record time from a torn ACL suffered in October 2024. He also maturely navigated the often troubled waters of off-field controversy earlier this summer when some questioned his actions during a mid-summer boat party.
Still, Diggs’ commitment to his team and to winning have never faltered. That type of determination should serve as an example for head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad as they attempt to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. Although the team has been far from dominant at home [15-27 since Oct. 2020] in recent memory, they must harness their inner “road warrior” mentality and channel it into success at home in Foxborough.
The Patriots had bene held outside the end zone throughout the first half, behind a solid Browns’ defensive effort led by All-Pro defenisve end Myles Garrett. However, Diggs score was the Patriots second of the third half, the other coming just minutes earlier when Maye found tight end Hunter Henry for a seven-yard scoring strike after a sweep fake, giving New England a 16-7 lead at the time.
