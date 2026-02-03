Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Pregame Routine and Superstitions

Want to eat like an NFL quarterback? Well, New England Patriots' Drake Maye just shined a light on what his pre-game meals are, and they aren't far off from what normal fans may eat on game days.

Per usual, Super Bowl media day is always filled with random questions, whether it's about sandwiches or which teammates Maye thinks would look best on a swimsuit magazine cover (he chose rookie left tackle Will Campbell as his top choice). For Maye though, while plenty of questions were about his right shoulder, others strayed off the normal path of questioning.

Speaking to a large group of reporters ahead of Super Bowl LX, Maye shared some of his superstitions, which included what he eats and how he dresses. At first, they were simple and predictable. After that, Maye started rattling them all off.

"I try to keep my warmup routine the same every week," the MVP finalist said at Super Bowl Opening Night. "I put my right shoe on before my left shoe. I put my left sock on before my right sock. I don't really listen to music in headphones. I just listen to what the locker room is playing, so who knows what that is. Other than that, I try to keep the little things the same.

"Try to eat the same thing," Maye continued. "I don't eat very much on game day. Try to keep it light. Then from there, I stand in the same place for the national anthem. So I've got a lot of things I probably do, yeah."

And while plenty of questions involved his wife Ann Michael's now-famous baking, he talked about what he likes to eat before the Patriots kick off. Turns out, it varies depending on what time the games start.

Gameday Lunches Are Simple For Drake Maye

If it's an afternoon game, he'll go with a classic sandwich.

"A classic peanut butter and jelly," Maye said. "Simple. Peanut butter, jelly."

But if New England is set to play under the lights at night? Also another classic sandwich.

"If it's a night game. I'll do a grilled cheese during the day," Maye said. "Something simple. Easy on the stomach."

Turns out professional athletes, even those playing in the Super Bowl later this week, aren't that far off from the rest of the world when it comes to lunch choices.

