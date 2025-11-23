Patriots Captain Injured in Win Over Bengals
The New England Patriots may have escaped the “Queen City” with a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. However, they may be feeling the effects on the injury front for the forseeable future.
Among New England’s most-significant game departures against the Bengals was special teams captain Brenden Schooler. The 28-year-old left the game in the first half due to a left ankle injury. He was soon thereafter spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. Schooler was quickly sent to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
While neither a diagnosis nor a status update has been provided by the team, Patriots On SI has learned that Schooler was wearing a walking boot on his left foot while in the locker room, postgame.
Schooler, who was voted a captain for the first time in his career earlier this year, signed a three-year, $9 million extension with the Patriots last season. Having originally joined the Pats as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Schooler has become one of the best special teams players in the NFL.
Though he is a regular on five units — including all four return and coverage squads — he is most effective in New England’s kicking game. The Texas product entered Week 12 having played 229 snaps in the game’s third phase, aligning on 82 percent of the team’s snaps. Schooler has earned 12 tackles, to date, this season.
Brenden Schooler Puts the ‘Special’ in Special Teams
Schooler has also been one of the Patirots most-highly decorated players on their current roster. During his first season, he earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022. Just one year later, he was named to the 2023 National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) All-Pro team for his contributions as a core special teamer. Last season, he finished the 2024 campaign with 13 total tackles and 2.0 sacks. He was selected for his first Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
Schooler’s injury came during a series of injury concerns stemming from their Week 12 win over the Bengals. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell (knee) and left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) each left the field through the use of a cart, while defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga left the game in the second half with a chest injury.
As speculation continues to run rampant, the Patriots remain reluctant to provide any update before proper evaluations have been conducted — a point reiterated by head coach Mike Vrabel from his postgame podium.
"I don't have any update on anybody right now, unfortunately," Vrabel said.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!