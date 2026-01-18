Patriots Starting LB Will Play Against Texans in Divisional Round

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots march closer to the start of their Divisional Round showdown against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, each player on their game day roster is hoping to do his part to help the Pats punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

This Patriots-Texans clash has the makings of a modern-day classic. The teams have played each other 15 times (including two postseason games), with the Patriots winning 11 games and the Houston Texans winning four.

This game will mark the third meeting between the Patriots and Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs — the previous two coming in 2013 (a 41-28 Patriots victory) and again in 2017, which resulted in a 34-16 win for New England. Though the two teams did not play each other during the regular season, Houston and New England last faced off in Oct. 2024 — a matchup won by the Texans by a final score of 41-21.

Having just over an hour remaining until the 3:00 p.m. kickoff in Foxborough, the Patriots and Texans have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

CB Kobee Minor

LB Bradyn Swinson

T C.J. Dippre

OL Marcus Bryant

OL Caedan Wallace

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was New England’s only non-participant for the final session before this weekend’s matchup. As such, he entered the weekend’s news cycle as questionable.

The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ Wild Card Round victory over the Chargers. He will now get the chance to add to those totals against Houston.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Patriots Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez has cleared concussion protocol and is ready to play against the Texans this weekend, as he was removed from the injury report as a full participant.

The Oregon product suffered a head injury during the Pats’ 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, forcing him to leave the game. Gonzalez was initially ruled “questionable” by head coach Mike Vrabel, before being surprisingly cleared in advance of the publication of the day’s injury and practice participation report.

Gonzalez’s ability to practice throughout the week suggested the chance of his clearing concussion protocol in time to do so — especially when he no longer required a red, no-contact jersey. Clearing the protocol is a step-by-step plan — starting with rest and light aerobic activity, while gradually increasing intensity, and adding sport-specific drills. All the while, the player is monitored for symptom recurrence.

Final clearance requires a healthcare provider's approval after being symptom-free and passing functional tests. The key is a gradual progression, ensuring no symptoms return at one level before advancing, with a medical professional overseeing the process.

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, Tonga has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, the emerging fan-favorite has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run.

Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play. His presence at the start of preparations for the Texans provides notable hope that the veteran tackle may be available for the game. He is active and will play in the final game of the season to take place at Gillette Stadium.

TEXANS INACTIVES:

WR Nico Collins

QB Graham Mertz

RB Jawhar Jordan

CB Alijah Huzzie

T Trent Brown

WR Justin Watson

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!