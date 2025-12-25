Patriots' Drake Maye and Wife Bring Fans Holiday Cheer

For the New England Patriots fans, nothing gets them feeling quite as spirited like talking about the recent success of quarterback Drake Maye.

After all, the Patriots' QB is — rightfully — in MVP contention after leading the team to a 12-3 overall record and boasting a 70.9% completion percentage. However, when it comes to getting the New England fans into the holiday spirit, Maye's wife of Ann Michael might have her husband beat. This is because Ann Michael Maye has created a viral series of Christmas baking TikToks. "Bakemas" has completely taken off and is centered around her sharing her baking chops during leading up to Christmas.

She's baked everything from Christmas tree dark chocolate peanut butter bars, Christmas sugar cookies, gingerbread men, oatmeal cream pies and more. The videos sharing the recipes — sometimes with Drake poking his head in — have resulted in millions and millions of likes.

Ann Michael also previously made New England-themed chocolate chip cookies ahead of gameday against the New York Giants and also made oatmeal apple cinnamon crisps for the entire New England offensive line.

Drake Maye Feeling Holiday Spirit Through Wife's Baking Chops

Drake previously told Sunday Night Football on Fox that the support him and Ann Michael have received from the fanbase surrounding this latest social media endeavor has been amazing.

“I think it happened fast,” Drake said. “During the Holiday season in the last couple of weeks, it’s taken off. But I think it’s just her being herself. She’s been awesome. She’s been a great addition up here for me. Getting married in the offseason, her coming up here to live in Boston. She’s from the South, [has] southern charm."

“And we call these cookies Giants Defense because they came out and got burnt” - Ann Michael Maye, probably pic.twitter.com/h4ZC94tCJQ — Boston Cream 🍩 (@BostonCream) December 2, 2025

Per previous reporting from New England Patriots On SI, Ann attended North Carolina alongside Drake. The pair tied the knot and got married just this past June 21, back in North Carolina. They also have known each other since their teenage years, both attending William A. Hough High School together — prior to the signal caller transferring to Myers Park High School.

Ann also stood by Drake's side as he was originally drafted to the Patriots at No. 3 overall in 2024.

“She’s just being herself on social media. (She’s) baking for me, and I’m trying to bring some extra baked goods in here, give some to the offensive line or something," Drake also said of Anne Michael. "But, she’s just being herself, and I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, ‘Don’t change for anything.’ I think she deserves all the support.”

The Patriots most recently added to the level of happiness and chear from their fanbase after clinching a playoff berth due to a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. In addition to celebrating the holidays, New England fans will undoubtedly also celebrate the fact that the Pats have now reached 12 wins in a season for the 14th time in team history, and will be participating in the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!