Patriots Set NFL Record with Regular-Season Finale Win

Due to an established 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the New England Patriots' regular-season finale, it is now definitive that the Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 11 at Gillette Stadium for this year's postseason debut.

It has since been revealed by the NFL that NBC will broadcast the game, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth calling the primetime game at 8:00 p.m. EST. This is significant, in that it will be New England's first playoff game at home since the 2019 season and also marks the first postseason game for quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots narrowly missed being the American Football Conference (AFC) No. 1 seed after the Denver Broncos defeated the Chargers, 19-3.

“I think we've come a long way. I think it takes everybody. It took everybody in that locker room, took every coach. I think it starts now," Maye said ahead of hosting the Chargers next week. "This was one of the goals, home playoff games, and this is what we wanted. It's win or go home, and the mentality, nothing changes from that standpoint, but I think we just stay playing like us. We've built this identity and play to it, and I think good things happen.”

The Patriots and Chargers previously matched up in the postseason during the 2018 AFC Divisional — which ended up being a dominant win from New England en route to an eventual sixth Super Bowl title.

The Pats' latest postseason appearance will be on the heels of new Head Coach Mike Vrabel utilizing talent across a widespread roster, from undrafed success stories such as Efton Chism III to offensive lineman Will Campbell.

Patriots' 10-Win Jump Makes League History

Maye completed 14 passes on 18 attempts for 191 yards in addition to one touchdown at Gillette Stadium against Miami. The QB also ran for 41 yards across five carries.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts to a Patriots touchdown scored against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Per the Patriots' Communications department, New England 's latest win now means the Patriots have six seasons in which they have won at least 14 games — 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2025. This just so happens to be the most of any team in league history.

The @Patriots now have six seasons in which they have won at least 14 games - 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2025 - the most of any team in @NFL history. pic.twitter.com/oJqydD0t9o — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) January 5, 2026

In addition, this is the Pats' first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last season additionally ties the 1999 Indianapolis Colts and 2008 Dolphins for the biggest single-season turnaround in NFL history.

Vrabel also previously said going into play against Miami that it was more important now than ever that New England keeps their eye on the postseason prize.

"Part of my job is to have a message and to clearly define what the objective is for the day," Vrabel said at his Jan. 2 press conference when asked how he keeps his roster focused in the midst of off-field developments. "Today, obviously, we had some red zone, move the field, our normal Friday, and I show them the clips and teach them. Try to stay consistent as possible."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!