Patriots LB Named Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Every year, each of the 32 NFL teams awards the Ed Courage Award to a member of their roster. This year, the New England Patriots have named veteran linebacker Jahlani Tavai the winner of the annual award.

The Ed Block Courage Award -- named after the former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer -- is given to the NFL players "who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage," according to the honor's website.

Tavai is more than deserving on this honor, as this season has been a trying year for the veteran. At midseason, the linebacker was away from the team in what was disclosed as a personal matter. It was later announced by Tavai and his partner that they were mourning the loss of their unborn daughter after a medical emergency in late November.

“I got an extremely rare blood infection," Kalei Mau, Tavai's partner, wrote on Instagram. On November 20, I was placed in a medically induced coma after I was found unresponsive in my bed. I was asleep for six days. Unfortunately, with my organs failing and the sickness infecting my placenta, our baby passed away in my womb.

“Hours later, my body went into natural labor and Jahlani watched me deliver our baby unconscious. He said it was like my body just knew what to do.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Her name is Ka ua, which means ‘The Rain’ in Olelo O Hawai’i. And with Ka ua, everything grows. By the grace of God and the power of prayer, I woke up and it was clear what I had to continue to live for. Thank you, Jesus.

“The day after I got out of the hospital, I got to kiss my daughter for the first and last time. She was perfect to me. It was so hard to leave her. But when I walked outside it started to rain and it brought me joy to know she’ll always be with me.”

The Patriots Rallied Around Tavai And His Family In 2025

Tavai later returned to the roster, being named the team's gameday captain for the Week 13 home game against the New York Giants. Members of the Patriots rallied around Tavai, including FaceTiming him after their win at Cincinnati from the locker room.

“These guys have built a bond that I want to try to just help nurture and help grow throughout the team,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Jahlani is somebody like that. You see everybody reaching out and caring for each other, not just him. But it was great to see him out there, play defense, help us on special teams. He made some plays and contributed to us winning.”

In 12 games this season, Tavai has recorded 42 tackles, including four for loss, and one forced fumble. He's the first Patriots defender to win this award since cornerback Jonathan Jones in 2023. Offensive guard Cole Strange won it last year.

