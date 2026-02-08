Patriots Release Chilling Hype Video Before Super Bowl LX

As the New England Patriots prepare to battle the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., they turned to an iconic classic rock anthem to help provide some extra motivation for their fanbase.

In their official hype video in advance of their attempt to secure their seventh Super Bowl title in franchise history, the Patriots set their motivational vignette to 1974’s “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. The video, which features Pats highlights from the 2025 season, begins with the chilling organ of Skynrd’s Al Kooper, along with the striking chords of lead guitarist Allen Collins as Patriots head coach addresses his team in early April.

"When I got here… What my goal was … it was to build a program that you guys, the coaches and the staff wanted to be a part of … wanted to protect and that you were proud of it,” Vrabel said.

The video called upon the team, as well as all of Patriots Nation to do it “One More Time for the Warriors.”

ONE MORE TIME FOR THE WARRIORS. pic.twitter.com/jCuoiUNfAJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

During the Pats’ Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins — the team’s first road trip of the season — Vrabel showed his players a clip of the 1979 action/thriller 'The Warriors' before their arrival in Miami Gardens. Having thrived on the intensity of away games during his playing days, the ‘HC of the NEP’ hoped to craft the Patriots into his own version of “road warriors.”

Though Vrabel doubted the chants and iconic line quotes would resonate with his team long-term, it has grown to become New England’s unofficial rally cry.

"When we started this thing in Miami, I ran out of WWF clips to show them about the Road Warriors." So, I showed them a clip from The Warriors … I didn't think it would stick, but it did.”

Not only did it “stick,” but this newfound celebration of the team’s prowess when playing away from Gillette Stadium has also taken on a life of its own. In addition to “Warriors” being chanted repeatedly throughout the Patriots' pre-game and post-game locker rooms, Vrabel himself could not help to emit an elongated “WARRIORRRRSSS” shortly after being presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy in celebration of his team’s 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game.

The film, directed by Walter Hill, a street gang must escape from the Bronx, NY back to their home turf on Coney Island after being framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. Despite somewhat tepid reviews upon its original release, “The Warriors” has since achieved a cult-classic level of success.

Patriots Have Been the Ultimate Road Warriors This Season

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown with head coach Mike Vrabel during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

For the Patriots, the “road warriors” image is not only self-professed, but also well-deserved. Including the playoffs, the Patriots were a perfect 9-0. Perhaps no member of the Pats thrived on the road more than quarterback Drake Maye — who completed 72.1% of his passes for 2,186 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His passer rating (120.2), yards per attempt (9.4) and passing yards per game (273.3) were all higher on the road this season, per The Boston Herald.

As the Patriots turn their attention in earnest to their Feb. 8 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, they remain hopeful that the “road warriors” exit their temporary turf (New England is the anointed home team this season) of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif with the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. Perhaps wearing their monochrome combination of white jerseys and pants — a uniform combination which has brought five victories to the Pats this season — will help the “Warriors…come out to play” one more time.

The 2025 Patriots improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two other times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

A victory this weekend will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with Pittsburgh with six Super Bowl wins. Of course, Super Bowl history between the Seahawks and Patriots is favorable with the latter. The teams last met on the NFL’s grandest stage in Super Bowl XLIX — a game won 28-24 by the Patriots.

