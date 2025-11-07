Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins Praises Fellow Boston Sports Star
The New England Patriots and Boston Celtics are trending in two opposite directions to start 2025. The Patriots are off to one of their best streaks in recent memory, while their counterparts on the court haven’t looked as dominant as they’ve been in years past.
And yet, two of the teams’ best players share a few commonalities.
"I've Known Jaylen Since College"
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown don’t just have the same name. They both attended Cal-Berkeley, getting to the university at the same time as freshmen in 2015. While their paths might not have crossed as much on campus, both players find themselves playing in Boston. Brown was drafted after just one season of collegiate basketball.
Jaylinn told reporters this week that he’s a fan of Jaylen from afar.
"Jaylen's a dog," Hawkins said in front of his locker. "I've known Jaylen since college, we came in together. He's a baller. Obviously everybody knows that."
Hawkins and Brown are both off to fast starts to their seasons. The safety — who was drafted out of Cal back in 2020 — has 32 tackles and is tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions, one of which was a highlight reel one-handed snag. For the Celtics, Brown is leading the way with 27.7 points per game.
The Cal Alums Have Both Shined to Begin Regular Season Action in Their Sports
In the Celtics’ recent loss to the Utah Jazz earlier this week, a non-foul drew the ire of Brown — and caught the attention of Hawkins.
From one Golden Bear to another, Hawkins defended his fellow alum who became upset postgame at the officiating.
"That's kind of one of those situations where the refs sometimes call things and (sometimes) they don't, and it's unfortunate," Hawkins said. "I don't think that's really affecting him too much. But I think just his competitive nature, who he is, that emotion comes out."
On the field, Hawkins has also showcased a high level of competitive nature. The veteran defensive back has blossomed into one of the defense’s best players, just a few months after signing a one-year extension to remain in New England.
"It’s all good, just being out there playing, especially after missing two weeks," said Hawkins, who dealt with a hamstring injury. "It was fun being out there with the guys, all the energy, and being at home. It was dope. I loved it."
"Well, first off, I gotta give it up to the defensive line, and putting pressure on the quarterback," Hawkins continued. "That’s what makes our job easier. So there was good pressure."
