Two Patriots Defenders Move Closer to Playing vs. Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots march closer toward their Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans this weekend at Gillette Stadium, two notable defenders appear ready to return to in-game action from their respective injures.

Though the Pats raised both the eyebrows and the spirits of Patriots Nation by fielding perfect attendance for their second session of the week, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga took major steps toward suiting up against the Texans.

Just one day after hitting the fields while wearing a red, no-contact jersey, Gonzalez joined his teammates at practice — this time, without the need for the red jersey. In fact, Gonzalez was upgraded to a full-participant level for the day’s session.

While his status for the team’s Jan. 18 playoff game has yet to be determined, Gonzalez’s ability to practice suggests the chance of his clearing concussion protocol in time to do so. Clearing the protocol is a step-by-step plan — starting with rest and light aerobic activity, while gradually increasing intensity, and adding sport-specific drills. All the while, the subject is monitored for symptom recurrence.

Final clearance requires a healthcare provider's approval after being symptom-free and passing functional tests. The key is a gradual progression, ensuring no symptoms return at one level before advancing, with a medical professional overseeing the process.

Gonzalez’s injury occurred with 14:20 left in New England’s Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As Gonzalez covered Bolt’s receiver Quentin Johnson, he attempted to knock the ball away and appeared to absorb a hit to the head as he dove to the ground. Though he remained in the game for an additional snap, the spotter took Gonzalez to the blue medical tent on the sidelines. After a brief stay in the tent, he headed back into the back area of Gillette Stadium for further evaluation. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

Khyiris Tonga’s Return Would Bolster New England’s Defensive Front

In addition to Gonzalez, Tonga also continues to trend in the right direction, with regard to his status for the Texans game. Participating for the second straight day, the fast-rising fan-favorite expressed confidence in his improving health, as well as his chances of playing this weekend.

“I’m optimistic,” Tonga said. “Still meeting with trainers every day, but I feel good. “It sucked to watch them ball out and not being able to be out there with them but so fun to be back in the groove.”

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, Tonga has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, the emerging fan-favorite has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play. His presence at the start of preparations for the Texans provides notable hope that the veteran tackle may be available for the game.

Much like Gonzalez, running back Terrell Jennings took part in practice without the need for a red, no-contact jersey. Just one day earlier, he also made his long-awaited return to the practice fields. Given the release of veteran rusher D’Ernest Johnson earlier this week, speculation has begun that Jennings could be activated from injured reserve — a designation he was given on Dec. 13.

Despite being part of the Pats’ final roster cuts in late August, Jennings re-signed to the practice squad shortly after his release. On Oct. 29, Jennings was signed to the 53-man active roster. In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. He finished the game rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries and one reception for nine yards in the 24–23 win.

Lastly, the Patriots upgraded offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Thayer Munford Jr., went from non-participants to limited, as they continue to deal with their respective knee injuries. Moses is New England’s starting right tackle, while Mumford has played a key reserve role along their offensive line.

