Could Patriots' Josh McDaniels Pursue Head Coaching Jobs Again?
When you think of the New England Patriots as an offensive powerhouse over the last twenty-five years, you most likely think of, well, Tom Brady, but a close second would have to be offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
McDaniels was with the Patriots for most of the Brady/Belichick era in Foxborough. He left to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos, was fired, returned in 2012, almost left in 2018, stayed, then left again to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, got fired midseason, and returned this year to aid in the development of Drake Maye. Upon his return, even he had expected big things for the Patriots.
Now, an unfortunate narrative has been floated among Patriots fans and the Boston media regarding McDaniels. Should he once again become a prime candidate for a head coaching position next season?
Is Josh McDaniels Going to Be a Head Coach in the NFL Again?
With the news breaking this week that the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll, potentially putting them in the market for a new one in the off-season, McDaniels' name has been mentioned a lot.
NBC Boston’s Trenni Casey and Patriots insider Tom E. Curran discussed the possibility of McDaniels becoming a target of the Giants' head coaching hopes.
“What gives me pause is that Brian Daboll was a really good offensive coordinator when he was with the Patriots and the Bills, and it didn’t work out for him as a head coach,” Casey said. “As we know, Josh McDaniels has had two chances as a head coach, and he's proven to be a better offensive coordinator than a head coach.”
Casey would go on to say that McDaniels' leaving after one season to pursue yet another head coaching job would be “catastrophic for the organization," due to how he and quarterback Drake Maye have worked together.
“If you said ‘head coaching search’ and you put up who would be the next hot head coaching candidates, Josh McDaniels would find his way onto that list somewhere,” Curran said.
McDaniels Views New England as His Home
McDaniels, in a way, has a shot here to really let his coordinator skills shine with Maye. Even though he had great synergy with Tom Brady for a decade and a half, Brady already had extensive experience under his belt before McDaniels' promotion to OC. With Maye, he’s helped lay the foundation for him to become a great player for years to come.
That has to mean something for Pats fans, Maye, and McDaniels, who is probably looking for a bit of redemption after another failed outing as a head coach.
McDaniels has also expressed having zero interest in leaving New England again. His family is happy here, and there seems to be the notion that this organization is his home.
Will that stop a team without a head coach in January from giving him a call? Probably not.
