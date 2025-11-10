Patriots Control AFC East With Help From Division Rival
It’s time to start placing your bets. Just how far can the New England Patriots take this thing? Some may want to wager a round of beers at the next game, a Costco hot dog, or a chicken bake, or maybe even a few bucks. All in all, the Patriots proved that they are at the forefront of the conversation.
They also got some help from a division rival to get them there.
The team's trip down to Tampa saw the Patriots edge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 28-23 win. It was a high-stakes game that, let's face it, some thought would not be as highly anticipated back in August.
Drake Maye would throw for two touchdowns, be picked off once, have a completion percentage of 51.6 and have 270 yards. Many knew this game would be another test for the Patriots' signal caller, but despite Baker Mayfield faring better in the stats column, the Pats still head back to Foxborough with the victory.
The Miami Dolphins Helped the Patriots Take Control of the AFC East
They’ll also return home with the sole number one spot currently in the AFC East, thanks to the Miami Dolphins and their dominance over the Buffalo Bills, just a few hours south in Miami.
The Dolphins, who seemingly have revamped their approach after a dysfunctional start to the 2025 season, would dismantle the Bills 30-13. The win ended a seven-game losing streak and aided the Patriots in a big way.
The Pats now have some breathing room due to the Dolphins' “W” over Josh Allen and the Bills. The Patriots advance to 8-2 on the season, while the Bills fall to 6-3, thus showing Mike Vrabel and company’s ability to separate themselves from the pack.
What happens now is really all a matter of what the Patriots plan to do with their remaining schedule. A schedule that has the label of the easiest in the league.
Two games against the Jets are on the horizon, as are the Giants, Bengals, and Ravens, as well as a rematch with the Bills and the Dolphins at home. You may be looking at a two-loss team going into January, or at least many Pats fans think so.
For now, the top of the AFC East feels good for Pats Nation, and they have the Dolphins win to thank for that. All of those ‘thank yous’ will diminish by January when the Dolphins head to Foxborough for a Week 3 rematch that could seal a first-round bye for the Patriots if they stay on this streak for the remainder of the season.
