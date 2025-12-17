Patriots' Old Playoff Rivalry Can Usher In Latest Postseason Era

There was a time where, when it came to the New England Patriots and their hopes for a Super Bowl, no one was more hated in the region like the Baltimore Ravens.

There was Ray Rice's 159-yard rushing performance in the 2009 AFC Wild Card, followed up by Ray Lewis' retirement tour that took a pitstop to knock off the Patriots at home three years later. Sprinkled in between those two matchups were postseason wins by New England that came down to the wire.

All things considered: The New England/Baltimore rivalry of the late 2000s/early 2010s was one of the league's most underappreciated. And now if the new regime — led by Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and a bunch of players who were in middle school during the heyday of these games — wants to make the playoffs, they'll need to get past a hungry Ravens team in their way.

Should the 2025 Patriots head into M&T Bank Arena on Sunday Night Football and win their 12th game of the year, they'll officially punch their ticket into the postseason for the first time since 2021. With a loss, the Ravens' already-slim chances to advance become ever smaller. There's major playoff implications riding on the Week 16 matchup.

"I'd Have Been Booing Us, Too, The Way We Played"

The is a rivalry that doesn't get the bravado of a Indianapolis Colts or Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots have gone the distance with each of those teams and each of their Hall of Fame quarterbacks. There were stints when the New York Jets and Denver Broncos chomped at the bit, and towards the end, Kansas City began to impede.

But always in the back of the AFC's proverbial mind was the Ravens. Somehow sneaking into the bracket, with Joe Flacco leading the way with his elite (or not, depending on who you ask) play. The hard-hitting defense of Lewis, and Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs providing a backbone for one of the league's scariest units.

In 2009, they made their mark.

The Patriots, fresh off missing the playoffs without Tom Brady under center, had — all things considered — a down year in 2009. They didn't get the bye, and were forced to host the 9-7 Ravens in their first wild card appearance in years.

Jan 10, 2010; Foxboro, MA, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (59) and running back Ray Rice (27) celebrate after the game against the New England Patriots during the 2010 AFC wild card playoff game at Gillette Stadium. The Ravens defeated the Patriots 33-14, Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The first play from scrimmage set the tone, and cemented Baltimore's running back into the brains of fans across six states.

Rice took the opening handoff 83 yards to the house, part of a 24-point first quarter. The Ravens sacked Brady three times, and picked him off three more. The Patriots offense, while potent at certain moments that season, couldn't seem to get into any sort of actual rhythm. Ravens 33, Patriots 14.

"I'd have been booing us, too, the way we played," Brady lamented postgame.

Good Ole Billy Cundiff

This was the year where the Patriots felt destined to win it all. Honoring the franchise's late matriarch — Myra Kraft — on their uniforms, Brady threw over 5,000 yards in a ridiculous follow up to his second MVP award the year prior.

The Patriots then dropped 45 points on the Denver Broncos to earn them the right to play host to the same Ravens that knocked them out two years prior.

A low-scoring game gave the Ravens a 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter. Baltimore kicker Billy Cundiff had drilled two field goals up to that point, and was one of the NFL's most accurate kickers at that time.

Once the fourth quarter hit, Brady led the Patriots on a long drive, resulting in the quarterback flipping over both the offensive and defensive lines for the score. Tack on the extra point, and the Patriots held their first lead since early in the third. But the game was far from over, as the Ravens began to drive. What was appearing to be headed to overtime could not have switched any faster.

Jan 22, 2012; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots free safety Sergio Brown (31), free safety Patrick Chung (25) and cornerback Devin McCourty (32) celebrate after Baltimore Ravens kicker Billy Cundiff (not pictured) missed the game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter during the 2011 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. New England won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rookie cornerback Sterling Moore was matched up with Lee Evans on a second-and-1 from New England's 14-yard line. A fade route against cover 2 man coverage appeared to have worked. Flacco dropped it into the bucket. The young quarterback had his signature throw. The Ravens were heading to the Super Bowl. Not so fast. Moore punched it out, forcing the Ravens to throw it on third down (an incomplete pass to tight end Dennis Pitta). That's when Cundiff came on to try a 32-yard field goal to send the game into OT.

CBS' broadcaster Jim Nantz said it best: "Look out, look out. It's no good!" The Patriots were heading to Super Bowl XLVI. Patriots 23, Ravens 20.

"Ray Lewis Retirement Tour Stops Here"

Outside Route One Wine & Spirits before the game read a sign signaling the end of Lewis' long NFL career — "Ray Lewis Retirement Tour Stops Here."

The legendary linebacker, one of the few who made life difficult for Brady throughout his career, was suiting up in what could have been his final pro game.

Turns out, it wasn't, and all the signs held up by Patriots fans were just wishful thinking. And Brady's high slide against Reed quickly grew ire from Ravens fans in one of the most physical games New England played in that season.

Jan 20, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen (34) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Haloti Ngata (92) and inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) during the first quarter of the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots went into halftime up 13-7. That would be the final time they'd lead any game that year, as the Ravens rattled off 21-straight points in the second half to catapult themselves to the Super Bowl, denying New England of back-to-back conference titles.

Brady attempted 54 passes in what soon became a furious comeback attempt. It felt short. "We are probably the only team in the AFC that matches up good with the boy, No. 12 over there and his coach," Suggs said.

Patriots Playbook Trickery Leads To Dramatic Win

Revenge was sweet for New England in its first playoff win en route to the Super Bowl title. The 2014 AFC Divisional game soon became one of the greatest games in Gillette Stadium history, fueled by two 14-point comebacks and some deceit from New England's sideline.

Jan 10, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) during the end of the fourth quarter in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Ravens stormed out to a two-touchdown lead, before the Patriots tied it up. Out of the halftime locker room, it happened again — this time with the Patriots opening up parts of their playbook not seen before.

Down 21-14, the Patriots unveiled some new plays. Lining running back Shane Vereen in the slot, but ruling him as ineligible. After a number of plays where the Ravens' defense had no idea who to cover, the Patriots were quickly in the red zone and finding Rob Gronkowski for his first score of the playoffs.

"Maybe those guys got to study the rule book and figure it out," Brady said postgame, after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complained about the trick plays. "We obviously knew what we were doing, and we made some pretty important plays. It was a real good weapon for us. Maybe we'll have something in store next week. I don't know what's deceiving about that. (The Ravens) should figure it out."

Less than three minutes later on the next drive, Brady threw a pass to the sideline for Julian Edelman, and the former college quarterback fired a cannon to fellow wideout Danny Amendola streaking down the sideline. Tied up once again.

"Coach dialed up a double pass," Edelman said postgame. "We've had it for a little bit and got it called. We all saw that the coverage — what we wanted — was going to be there. We were able to execute the play.”

By the time the final horn sounded, and safety Duron Harmon had grabbed the biggest interception of his career, the Patriots had vanquished the ghosts of 2009 and 2012 in an immediate classic. Patriots 35, Ravens 31.

Turning The Page To Now

This new team has a real shot now to put Baltimore away for good this year. They haven't looked on either side of the ball, and the Patriots — albeit dropping a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills a week ago — are structurally sound with Maye under center.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates with tight end Hunter Henry (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"We have an opportunity to improve like we have when we won, the same as today when we lost and came up short," Vrabel said postgame. "But there’s a lot of good stuff in there that I’m proud of and that we’ll be able to use as a positive."

There hasn't been a real rivalry feel between these two teams in quite some time. You can argue Cam Newton's upset during the bizarre pandemic season of 2020 was something, but this upcoming installment has a shot to reignite it all.

