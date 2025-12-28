Patriots' Drake Maye Dominates in First Half vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are marching with a purpose through their Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, as their improbable, yet compelling regular-season schedule winds down.

The Patriots entered this Week 17 matchup fresh off punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Though this game may have neither the same national appeal, nor sense of urgency, the Pats must either beat or tie the Jets to remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC East division title. As such, New England has approached this game with a sense of urgency.

It should be noted that the Pats were expected hold the upper hand in this matchup. Their 12-3 record is a mirror image to that of their counterparts at 3-12. However, if football history has taught its fans anything, it should be that anything can happen on the gridiron each given week. For his part, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-19 of his pass attempts for 229 yards and four touchdown passes.

In that vein, here are the highlights from a first half in which the Pats hold a 35-3 lead, with the Jets set to possess the ball first to begin the second half.

First Quarter: Patriots Strike First, Strike Hard

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates after a catch against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Patriots channeled their inner “Cobra Kai” by striking first on the green side of the Meadowlands in Week 17. Veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson got the series off to a great start point by returning New York’s opening kickoff 32 yards to the New England 39-yard line. The drive was highlighted by a 24-yard run from incumbent starting back Rhamondre Stevenson, taking the Pats into Jets’ territory. Starting quarterback Drake Maye capped the Pats’ first offensive possession by finding tight end Austin Hooper for a two-yard touchdown strike, putting the Pats on top 7-0 early in the first quarter.

After New England‘s defense forced a three-and-out for the Jets' offense, Maye and company unleashed Stevenson on a seven-play, 85-yard drive. The Oklahoma product rushed for 12 yards, including an 11-yard set-up run to take the Pats into New York’s red zone. Still, the highlight of the drive belonged to rookie Efton Chism, who caught his first professional pass for 30 yards. Stevenson put the topping on the drive with a one-yard rush for the touchdown, giving New England a 14-0 lead.

Second Quarter: Pats Show No Mercy

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) with a touchdown reception against New York Jets defensive end Eric Watts (95) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New England began the second quarter in the same fashion as the first. Despite beginning the seven-play, 66-yard drive in the closing moments of the first quarter, Maye led his team on a series which began with a 31-yard connection with Stefon Diggs, which showcased the All-Pro’s athleticism and field savvy. The Pats’ starting QB capped the series with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson, who found the end zone for the second time on the day. At this point, New England was cruising to a 21-0 lead.

The Jets were determined to end the shoutout, by compiling their first scoring drive of the game. Quarterback Brady Cook led New York 49 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 19-yard run and a 21-yard pass to running back Breece Hall. Former Patriot, and current Jets kicker Nick Folk punctuated the series with a 39-yard field goal.

The Pats continued their rout on the ensuing drive, with Maye and his offense traveling 74-yards on 11 plays. Having begun the series with a 21-yard pass to Diggs, the newly-minted Pro Bowler closed the drive by finding his star receiver for a three-yard pass and the touchdown. With the catch, New England took a commanding 28-3 lead.

But wait … there was more.

New England was not content to rest on its comfortable lead. The Pats showed no mercy in the quarter’s closing moments. The Pats capped their fifth offensive drive of the game with their fifth touchdown. Maye led the Pats 91 yards on 10 plays, capping the series with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry, who became the fourth different pass-catcher to receive a scaring strike from the UNC product. New England took a 35-3 lead, which it would carry into halftime.

