Patriots' Marcus Jones Awarded Yet Another League Honor
The month of Marcus Jones continues to roll on. Earlier in the week, the New England Patriots cornerback and defensive captain signed a three-year extension to remain with the team.
And now, Jones has been given his second league-wide honor of the season. The NFL announcing today that he has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, where the slot corner registered 20 total tackles, eight pass breakups, a sack and two interceptions.
Marcus Jones Dominating for Patriots
Jones' ability to defend bigger receivers has been evident all season, and he's stepped up in the run support department as well. Jones now becomes the first Patriots player to win a Player of the Month award since former Patriots lockdown cornerback JC Jackson won it back in 2021.
Jones is also the first player to have recorded eight pass breakups, four tackles for loss and two interceptions in the month of October since 1999.
Ahead of the team's Week 9 battle with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones stood in front of the media and answered questions about his string of good football, as well as the extension that ties him to New England until the 2028 season.
"First off, I was drafted here. I’ve built a lot of connections here, on and off the field," Jones said earlier in the week. "And I love the community out here and being a part of that. And also this organization, ever since I’ve been here, and everything like that, they’ve been valuing me as a captain and being a player on this team."
He's not just a solid defender. He remains one of the best punt returners across the entire NFL. His 87-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 changed the complexion of that game, a play that helped him earn the NFL's AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
Mike Vrabel Praises Marcus Jones
"I think he embodies everything that we’re looking for here in a player, in a teammate, on the field, in the community," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said. "It’s something that we were excited about doing and glad that he wanted to get that done and be with us moving forward."
Jones echoed the same sentiment about his head coach, saying that he's a coach that makes players want to play for him.
"The main thing is, sometimes the transition for players with new coaches can be hard," Jones said. "But the first time I met Vrabes, he was at Tennessee. Just the conversations, just talking to him and everything, I knew he was a good guy. So bringing him here was a blessing. And then also, the standard he always ends of up having."
The other award winners across the AFC for October was Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!