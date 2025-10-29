Patriots' Marcus Jones Reacts To Hefty Contract Extension
Marcus Jones is here to stay.
The New England Patriots slot cornerback and punt returner signed on the dotted line earlier this week on a three-year extension in what was a contract season for him. Now, Jones — who has put together one of the more impressive seasons among any defensive back in the NFL — has spoken out about what staying in New England means to him.
The defensive captain was one of many Patriots dressed in costume for the team's Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients at Gillette Stadium, and spoke to the media about what compelled him to remain a Patriot. He now gets three more years, which are worth $36 million. It can also reportedly reach up to $40 million if incentives are met.
"I got drafted here, so you know, they extended their arms and welcomed me here," said Jones, who was wearing a Sonic The Hedgehog onesie while addressing the media. "Knowing that having three more years after this is a pleasure. So I'm happy to be looking forward to it."
Jones has arguably been the Patriots' best defensive player eight games into the season. In his first year wearing a captain patch, Jones has played in every game — as both the primary slot corner and the team's top punt returner — and recorded 36 total tackles, but has found a niche as the team's best pass defender.
Marcus Jones Has Quickly Become One Of New England's Top Defenders
Jones' nine pass breakups leads New England, and his two interceptions are tied for the most on the team. Once the defense gets off the field, he trots back to return punts. In Week 4, he took a punt back 87 yards for a game-changing touchdown, the second of his career and the third-longest in franchise history.
In his fourth season and the end of his rookie contract looming, Jones now gets a major piece of the Patriots offseason puzzle out of the way early. Now on his third head coach, the pending free agent spoke highly of Mike Vrabel and crediting the culture he brought to why he wanted to stay. Jones shared he originally met Vrabel when he was coaching the Tennessee Titans on a pre-draft visit.
"Whenever he did end up coming here, I was like he was a cool guy then and he's definitely a cool guy now," Jones said. "I respect the standard that he has for us every single time we walk up in the building, and taking advantage of every opportunity that we get. And then also the culture, you know, Guys were closer and whenever you get to know your teammates more — when it comes to that — you want to play harder for them on Sundays."
