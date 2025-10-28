Patriots Sign Rising Star to Contract Extension
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have helped fortify their defensive backfield, as well as their return game, for the foreseeable future.
As they begin preparations for their Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, the Pats have confirmed signing cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones to a three-year extension.
As a 2022 third-round draft choice, Jones entering the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. Instead, New England secured Jones’ services before he became available on the open market.
Jones, New England’s primary slot cornerback, has aligned on 68.5 percent of New England’s snaps on defense, He leads the team with nine pass deflections and is tied for the team-lead with linebacker Robert Spillane with a two interceptions.
In addition to his notable defensive contributions, Jones is one of the NFL's best punt returners. The former Houston Cougar leads the NFL in punt return average (21.6 yards) and is third in punt return yards (216 yards) this season. Following the team’s 42-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Jones was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week — due largely in part to his 87-yard punt return touchdown, as well as a 61-yard return which helped facilitate another New England score.
Marcus Jones is a Game-Changer on Defense and Special Teams
At his core, he is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed — and has been since his rookie season. Having been selected as in the third round (85th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft, the 5’8” 188-pound defensive back joined the Patriots with a great deal of both potential and promise. This was evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11 of the ‘22 season. Jones compiled 1,007 total return yards in 15 games played. He also led the NFL in total punt return yards, as well as with a 12.5-yard punt return average. He also ranked seventh in the NFL with a 23.9-yard kickoff return average, while finishing fifth in total kick return yards.
For his efforts, Jones was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner, the only Patriots player to make first-or second-team All-Pro. He was also named as both an All-NFL and All-AFC punt returner by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA.)
With Jones now in the Foxborough fold beyond the end of the season, he joins fellow starters Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III — who align on the perimeter. Accordingly, the Patriots now have their top three cornerbacks under contract, in hopes of building one of the most formidable defensive backfields in the NFL for the remainder of the season and beyond.
