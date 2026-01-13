Patriots Met With Three Prospects At Hula Bowl

Although the New England Patriots are beginning to prep for their upcoming AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, that doesn't mean that they also haven't begun scouting for next year.

According to a source, a representative from the Patriots met with a number of draft-eligible players at last week's Hula Bowl, including Syracuse tight end Dan Villari, Texas State cornerback Jaden Rios and Marshall safety Cam Smith.

The Hula Bowl — now in its 80th season — is one of the offseason all-star games for college seniors looking to get scouted at the next level. It's a chance to parlay your success into one of the bigger events, including the Senior Bowl next month.

The Patriots met with the following draft prospects at the Hula Bowl last week, per source:



Syracuse TE Dan Villari

Texas State CB Jaden Rios

Marshall S Cam Smith — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) January 13, 2026

For the Patriots, finding depth at these positions makes sense. At the top of the list is Villari, a big tight end who used his performance at the Hula Bowl to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Villari originally committed to Syracuse from Michigan with the goal of being a quarterback before quickly transitioning to a pass catcher. This past season, the redshirt senior caught 39 balls for 412 yards. He also had 17 rush attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots Are Getting A Head Start On 2026

On paper, that position will be one to watch for New England. Hunter Henry is having the best year of his career, but behind him are question marks. Backup Austin Hooper is a pending free agent, while third-string CJ Dippre has been a healthy scratch most of the season. It would make sense to add another name into the room for 2026.

Aug 30, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is tackled by Marshall Thundering Herd defensive back Cam Smith (0) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots spoke with two flashy athletes in the secondary. Rios — a ballhawk at Texas State with four interceptions this past year — made a name for himself. In the Bobcats' dominating win over Rice in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the redshirt senior took an interception back in the team's 41-10 win.

Smith, a 6-foot-2 safety with a fierce, but sound tackling ability, rounds out the group. He has quick bursts in coverage, and can play up in the box as an extra linebacker. If you want a Patriots comparison, think of a Marte Mapu-type player. Both Rios and Smith are penciled in as Day 3/undrafted free agent players that can help boost their stock through the draft process.

The Patriots are not strangers to the Hula Bowl. Just last offseason, future Patriots Micah Bernard, Efton Chism III, Jahvaree Ritzie and Elijah Ponder played in the game before coming to New England.

