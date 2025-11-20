Patriots' Mike Vrabel Ranked Second-Best Offseason Coaching Hire
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is making a shocking impact in his first season at the helm, leading the team to a 9-2 record just one season after a dismal 4-13 showing.
In a recent ranking of NFL teams' offseason coaching hires, ESPN's Ben Solak listed Vrabel behind only Ben Johnson, the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. He cited Johnson's new vision for the Bears' offense, which has come together so quickly, they find themselves contending more than they are building.
"Let's recall the expectation that Johnson's complex, motion-heavy, timing-based offense would take time to install," Solak wrote. "That Williams would need to grow into the system and Johnson would have to bend his approach to accommodate a stylistically different passer than Jared Goff. That the entire offensive line and running game required reimagining."
"On these benchmarks alone, Johnson has been a smashing success. [...] The Bears' offense works. And it is significantly ahead of schedule."
Solak docked Vrabel's impact very slightly given the alarming, MVP-caliber performance sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has put in, but sang his praises nonetheless for a job well done.
"As such, I give Vrabel less credit for Maye's leap into MVP-hood than the average pundit might," Solak wrote. "But Vrabel has not misstepped once in his construction of the team around Maye, and for that, he deserves bouquets of flowers."
Among the usual praise for Vrabel's offseason hires (including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) and role as a "quasi-GM", Solak did include a a common concern about the Pats' numbers so far.
With One Common Caveat
Of course, the soft schedule was accounted for.
"Vrabel has been the rising tide for this team, though that tide might reach a limit when the Patriots' schedule stiffens up," Solak wrote. "New England has faced the easiest stretch of opponents to start this season, and even if the Patriots secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs, they will find their mettle tested by AFC contenders."
"But the bill that Vrabel sold the Patriots — that he had the experience and wisdom to turn the team into one of those contenders — was clearly realized. We'll find out just how high that ceiling is soon enough."
The Patriots are up against the third-softest schedule in the league this season, and some are worried that their strong start is a bubble that will ultimately burst. Cam Newton recently called the 9-2 record "fool's gold" in a recent viral comment, and others worry that Maye might not look nearly as good in his first playoff appearance.
