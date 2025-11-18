Patriots' Mike Vrabel Fires Back at Cam Newton
Former New England Patriots quarterback turned broadcaster Cam Newton set Pats fans ablaze last week when he trashed the team's 9-2 record, describing it as "fool's gold" on an appearance on ESPN;s First Take. Now, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has fired back at the comments as his team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
During a weekly radio appearance, Vrabel dismissed the comments, saying he would not use the comments as motivation, something legendary coach Bill Belichick was known to do.
“What are we gonna do, put Cam Newton clips up there?,”Vrabel said. “We’d rather put our clips or the Bengals clips. I don’t think that’s even remotely close to how we should inspire our players to play better.”
And play better than their 4-13 2024 season, they have. The Patriots are at the top of their division during Vrabel's first year as head coach, with second-year quarterback Drake Maye leading the charge for a fired-up offense. Plus, Maye's chemistry with New England's biggest free agency acquisition, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been nothing short of magic.
Patriots Top AFC Standings
Should the playoffs begin today, the Patriots would be the second-best AFC team, just behind the Denver Broncos, who have a 9-2 record as well but own the tie-breaker. It's the strongest performance from the team, who struggled to maintain their identity as contenders after quarterback and Patriots Hall of Famer Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retirement.
Vrabel went on to affirm that the Patriots are focusing on the challenge ahead, not on the naysayers who cite their strength of schedule as a reason why they're first in the AFC North.
"It’s just (saying) things that get their attention. We are OK with that. I promise you, we were OK with it. Anything that anybody says, we are going to come to work," he said. "We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to try to improve, and we’re going to focus on the Bengals and going on the road, trying to get our 10th win. That’s all we’re going to focus on."
The Patriots will have a slightly easier time against the Bengals this week, as star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is suspended after spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Cincinnati is also without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow as he recovers from toe surgery, making a Patriots win even more likely.
