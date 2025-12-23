Patriots Get Positive Update About Midseason Draft Pick Trade

As Monday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts kicks off, the New England Patriots got some more clarity on their upcoming draft picks.

After trading away edge rusher Keion White to the 49ers at the trade deadline, that deal was later announced to have conditions attached. The original trade: White and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in return for a 2026 sixth-round pick. But after the deal was made official, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added some additional context.

"The 7th-round pick going back to San Francisco is conditional: If Keion White is active for 7 games, New England keeps its 7th and then would own 11 picks," Pelissero wrote.

Now it's set in stone. White has been active for seven-straight games with San Francisco, and the original seventh-round pick will return to the Patriots for next year.

Keion White Continues To Help The Patriots From Across The Country

In two-plus seasons with the Patriots, White suited up in 38 games and -- at times -- was a great pass rusher. The start to his 2024 season gave Patriots fans hope for their ability to get into the backfield, as he brought opposing quarterbacks down four times in the first two games (including 2.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener). His production then slowed, and White slowly blended into what became an abysmal New England defense.

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) reaches for the pass of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

When Mike Vrabel came into the picture as the new head coach (the third that White had during his time with the Patriots), he quickly became phased out of the defense. External free agents took over his snaps, and by the time he was shipped off, he was only active in four games.

With the 49ers, White hasn't missed a game. His stats haven't been eye-popping, but he's carved out a role for a defense looking to compete for a spot in the postseason. He's recorded just seven tackles, added 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble since rejoining some of his former Patriots teammates in New England (Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones).

Since White was traded away, the Patriots have gotten positive production from edge rushers like Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder during their winning streak. Currently sitting at the top of the AFC East, the Patriots now add another draft pick to their large arsenal of weapons for next season.

Here's a look at all their draft picks for next April: first round, second round, third round, fourth round (own), fourth round (from Chicago), fifth round, sixth round (own), sixth round (from Kansas City), sixth round (from Minnesota), sixth round (from Pittsburgh), seventh round.

