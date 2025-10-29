Patriots RB Sidelined for First Practice of Falcons Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a robust level of attendance at practice, they listed six players in total as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 9 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Morgan Moses, Not Injury Related / Rest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
C Garrett Bradbury, Toe
WR Stefon Diggs, Ankle
DT Khyiris Tonga, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
What it Means for the Patriots
Stevenson was a surprise addition to New England’s initial Week 9 injury report. The Oklahoma product was listed with a two injury after being absent for practice. Though Stevenson may lead the team in both rushing yards [279] and rushing touchdowns [three,] the most recognizable stats on his 2025 resume result from fumbles. After fumbling twice in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — including one inexcusable mistake along the goal line — several Patriots pundits were calling for the Pats starter to be benched in favor of electrifying rookie TreVeyon Henderson. The calls once again began to surface when Stevenson fumbled while attempting to secure a crucial first down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Still, head coach Mike Vrabel has remained steadfast in his support for Stevenson. Not only did the veteran back rebound to score two touchdowns in that very same game against the Bills, he turned in his best performance of the season to date against the Titans. Through eight games, has averaged 3.4 yards per carry, while catching 16 passes for 169 yards.
Moses was provided a veteran’s day of rest, indicating that he will soon return to the practice fields as a full participant. The veteran right tackle has started all eight games for the Patriots to date this season and has aligned on 98 percent (499 total) of the team’s offensive snaps.
Tonga and the Patriots are breathing a sign of relief in the aftermath of his suffering a knee injury during the Patriots 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Tonga incurred the injury while awkwardly falling on his knee during the second half, before leaving the field for the remainder of the game. Less than 24 hours after the game’s conclusion, Tonga has assured Patriots Nation that all is well with his health moving forward.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: ATLANTA FALCONS
The Falcons listed ten players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 9, including three non-participants — most notably starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd due to his hamstring and starting defensive lineman Zach Harrison with a knee injury.
Wide receiver Drake London and quarterback Michael Penix were limited participants. Though their respective status for Week 9 remain uncertain, their presence on the practice field to begin the week is a promising sign.
Here is Atlanta’s full report:
ATLANTA FALCONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
EDGE Leonard Floyd, Hamstring
WR Casey Washington, Back
DL Zach Harrison, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Darnell Mooney, Hamstring
S Jessie Bates III, Knee
WR Drake London, Hip
TE Kyle Pitts, Ankle
QB Michael Penix Jr., Knee
EDGE Jalon Walker, Groin
CB Billy Bowman Jr., Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Storm Norton, Foot
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!