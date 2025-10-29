Patriots Country

Patriots RB Sidelined for First Practice of Falcons Week

The New England Patriots listed six players on their first injury report prior to their Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike D'Abate

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.  

Although the Pats enjoyed a robust level of attendance at practice, they listed six players in total as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2 at Gillette Stadium. 

Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 9 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Morgan Moses, Not Injury Related / Rest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
C Garrett Bradbury, Toe
WR Stefon Diggs, Ankle
DT Khyiris Tonga, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

What it Means for the Patriots

Stevenson was a surprise addition to New England’s initial Week 9 injury report. The Oklahoma product was listed with a two injury after being absent for practice. Though Stevenson may lead the team in both rushing yards [279] and rushing touchdowns [three,] the most recognizable stats on his 2025 resume result from fumbles. After fumbling twice in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — including one inexcusable mistake along the goal line — several Patriots pundits were calling for the Pats starter to be benched in favor of electrifying rookie TreVeyon Henderson. The calls once again began to surface when Stevenson fumbled while attempting to secure a crucial first down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. 

Still, head coach Mike Vrabel has remained steadfast in his support for Stevenson. Not only did the veteran back rebound to score two touchdowns in that very same game against the Bills, he turned in his best performance of the season to date against the Titans. Through eight games, has averaged 3.4 yards per carry, while catching 16 passes for 169 yards.

Moses was provided a veteran’s day of rest, indicating that he will soon return to the practice fields as a full participant. The veteran right tackle has started all eight games for the Patriots to date this season and has aligned on 98 percent (499 total) of the team’s offensive snaps.

Tonga and the Patriots are breathing a sign of relief in the aftermath of his suffering a knee injury during the Patriots 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Tonga incurred the injury while awkwardly falling on his knee during the second half, before leaving the field for the remainder of the game. Less than 24 hours after the game’s conclusion, Tonga has assured Patriots Nation that all is well with his health moving forward. 

New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field.
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: ATLANTA FALCONS

The Falcons listed ten players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 9, including three non-participants — most notably starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd due to his hamstring and starting defensive lineman Zach Harrison with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Drake London and quarterback Michael Penix were limited participants. Though their respective status for Week 9 remain uncertain, their presence on the practice field to begin the week is a promising sign.

Here is Atlanta’s full report: 

ATLANTA FALCONS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
EDGE Leonard Floyd, Hamstring
WR Casey Washington, Back
DL Zach Harrison, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Darnell Mooney, Hamstring
S Jessie Bates III, Knee
WR Drake London, Hip
TE Kyle Pitts, Ankle
QB Michael Penix Jr., Knee
EDGE Jalon Walker, Groin
CB Billy Bowman Jr., Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Storm Norton, Foot

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Mike D'Abate
MIKE D'ABATE

Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.

Home/News