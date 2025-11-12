Patriots Country

Patriots Champion Shares Controversial Best WR Take

Which go-to target of Tom Brady's was the better player for the New England Patriots?

Ethan Hurwitz

Oct 18, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
One of the classic debates between New England Patriots fans is which slot receiver was better for the team? Was it Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP, who earned his induction to the team's Hall of Fame this past September, or was it Wes Welker, the stats machine who was the original mentor of Edelman?

Fans make all the arguments they want for both players. Welker was a game-wrecker in the regular season, totaling nearly 7,500 yards and a franchise-record 672 receptions. When the postseason rolled around, it was Edelman's time to shine. He was a key contributor to three Super Bowl titles and made some of the most iconic playoff memories for New England fans in the last decade.

A teammate of both wideouts gave his two cents on the debate and what made each player special.

Ninkovich's Take

"I think Edelman was better than Welker," longtime Patriots edge rusher Rob Ninkovich said in the latest episode of his podcast 'The Dan and Ninko Show.' "But Welker was good at understanding where to be with Tom (Brady), and they had great chemistry and they had an unbelievable offense."

To call the offenses that Welker was a part of unbelievable would be putting it mildly. After getting traded from the Miami Dolphins in 2007, Welker — along with Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Jabar Gaffney — teamed up to be one of the most lethal wideout groups in league history en route to the first 16-0 regular season in the NFL. Welker led the league with 112 catches, and it wasn't until two years later that Edelman (a converted quarterback from Kent State) came into the picture.

Jul 30, 2011; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83), wide receiver Julian Edelman (17) and wide receiver Buddy Farnham (13) on the field during training camp at the Patriots practice facility. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

"They had freaking Randy Moss, you got Welker, you got all these other weapons," Ninkovich continued. "He knew how to get in and out. But he was a tremendous worker too, just like Julian."

Welker and Edelman History in New England

When Edelman was drafted in 2009, that was also Ninkovich's first season with the Patriots. His assessment of Edelman was that part of his route running was so elite, it overshadowed the first few seasons of his mentor, especially in the later stages of his career.

"I think the stick and cut and shake, Julian was one of the best I've ever seen," Ninkovich said, later adding more context in an Instagram comment that praised Edelman's short area burst.

After Welker left for the Denver Broncos in free agency back in 2013, that's when Edelman finally came into his own as a true weapon for Brady and the Patriots. Factoring in the ability to contribute in the return game, Edelman quickly became a fan favorite and the leading candidate in this ever-lasting debate.

