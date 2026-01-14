Patriots Owner Details Behind-The-Scenes of Jerod Mayo Firing

Robert Kraft knows that last year didn't go according to plan. The New England Patriots — fresh off of a split with future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick — decided to promote linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to the head coaching role.

It didn't work. The Patriots went 4-13, and Mayo was promptly fired soon after the team's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. Speaking to former Patriots David Andrews and Brian Hoyer, Kraft came out and spoke about how that went down — and the financial impacts that came with it.

"The one thing that I and my family understand is that we own this team, but it’s not like a traditional business," Kraft said on "The Quick Snap Podcast". "I look at our family as custodians of a public asset."

It turned out to be the right move. The Patriots hired team Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel to replace Mayo, and they've enjoyed the benefits. The cultural reset, along with some key hirings on the coaching staff, have the Patriots at 15 total wins and a home date with the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.

That doesn't mean that it made the firing of Mayo any less harder.

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) announces the hiring of head coach Jerod Mayo (right) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I’m very fond of Jerod. I would say that was one of the one or two hardest decisions (I’ve made), because to fire a guy after one year, and by the way, it was very expensive, because (it was) not only his contract, but 25 other coaches," Kraft said. "It’s the worst financial implications since we’ve owned the team."

Other than special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and a few low-level assistants, the Patriots have gone through a total 180 when it comes to the coaches on the sideline. Vrabel came in and brought the coaches that he wanted on his staff. That means the Patriots, despite their winning ways, are still paying the contracts of last year's staff.

Kraft Talked About The Financials That Came With Firing His Head Coach

Kraft, an admitted fan of the team he owns, originally put a succession clause into Mayo's contract after it was reported that the former first round pick was getting looks across the league at other head coaching jobs. When Belichick was no longer the head coach, Mayo was immediately promoted without a full interview process.

One year later, they hired Vrabel — who spent a season with the Cleveland Browns in an assistant role.

"I’m a fan first, and I thought, 'I can’t. This just isn’t the right situation,' and that’s on me," Kraft said. "Jerod’s a great guy, but I just didn’t want to go through a continuation of what happened."

Kraft has no doubts in his mind that this was the right move.

"I really believed that hiring Mike gave us a chance, quickly, to put the team where it was to go from 4-13 to now 15-3," he said.

