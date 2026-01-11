Four Wild Predictions for Patriots vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their wild card round showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to extend their first postseason run since 2021.

The Patriots enter this game having won 33 playoff games since team owner Robert Kraft bought the franchise in 1994. The 33 wins rank third among ownership groups in NFL history and are the most by any team since he entered the NFL.

New England’s last playoff meeting against the Chargers resulted in a 41-29 divisional round victory on Jan. 19, 2019 at Gillette Stadium. Franchise legend Tom Brady threw for 349 yards and a touchdown while running back Sony Michel stole the show with three ground game scores. New England is undoubtedly hoping for a similar outcome this weekend.

In that vein, here are four ”wild” predictions for this upcoming wild-card playoff matchup between two longstanding AFC rivals.

Drake Maye Scores Two Rushing Touchdowns

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterack Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the newly-minted second-team All-Pro has excelled in leading the Patriots' passing attack this season, he has also been quite effective as a runner. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — as evidenced by his finishing the regular season with 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

With Maye likely to find himself under pressure from a potentially potent Bolts’ pass rush, he might be able to neutralize the Chargers’ aggression by calling his own number deep inside enemy territory. Due to the Chargers’ ability to lock their opponents down in the red zone — allowing a stingy 46.9% touchdown rate inside the 20 — look for Maye to maximize his attempts at short-yardage scores.

Kyle Williams Finds Success on the Boundary

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

With receiver Kayshon Boutte nursing a hamstring injury — as well as veteran Mack Hollins on injured reserve due to an abdomen injury — the Patriots' rookie receiver may be poised for a big day along the perimeter. The Chargers’ four-deep zone defense is likely to place extra eyes and bodies on Pats’ veterans Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry. This could allow Williams to break free when faced with single coverage — probably to be provided by the Bolts’ cornerback Cam Hart.

Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, Williams is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field. When Maye chooses to test his success in the deep passing game, Williams is the most-logical choice to be his primary target.

Pats’ Defense Holds Tuli Tuipulotu Without a Sack

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This prediction may be a bit overaggressive and is likely to draw the ire of Chargers fans throughout the NFL universe. However, you cannot make an omelette without breaking some eggs. Tuipulotu is one of the league's most-effective edge rushers, ranking sixth in the NFL with 13.0 sacks and a team-high 70 pressures. As such, he possesses the natural ability to turn each of Maye’s dropbacks into a problematic situation.

Tuipulotu further compounds the problem by splitting his alignments over the right and left edges of opposing offensive lines. He has even taken 84 snaps this season when aligning over the interior. Therefore, it will be tough to pinpoint whether he intends to target rookie left tackle Will Campbell or veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

Fortunately for the Pats, both Moses and Campbell have demonstrated a high aptitude for identifying the positioning of opposing blockers. They have also allowed a combined six sacks between them on the season. Facing their toughest task of the season on the brightest stage, the Pats’ offensive line steps up and keeps Maye comfortable and secure on wild card weekend.

Patriots Get the Win with True Grit

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) walks onto the field before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots will face their toughest test to date in a Chargers team which is solid in all three phases of the game. To win, they will need to channel their inner “Rooster Cogburn” and demonstrate some “True Grit” toughness.

L.A.’s offense, led by Justin Herbert at quarterback, possesses the necessary talent to hurt their opponents in the passing game. In addition to star receiver Ladd McConkey, the Bolts feature veteran wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Oronde Gadsden, as Herbert’s primary targets. Their running game is paced by second-year back Kimani Vidal and rookie Omarion Hampton — who was a college teammate of Maye at North Carolina. Hampton will undoubtedly attempt to test the Patriots' run defense, which has had its share of recent struggles.

On defense, the Chargers feature a plethora of tackling talent — led by linebacker Dayian Henley (103 total) and safety Derwin James (94 tackles). The aforementioned Tuipulotu sets the tone for the Chargers’ pass-rush with 13 sacks, along with Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks), Justin Eboigbe (6) and Khalil Mack (5). Solid in all three levels, Los Angeles’ defense can be problematic for any opposing offense — including New England’s resurgent unit under coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Though the task may appear unsettlingly daunting, New England has the ability to neutralize the Chargers’ strengths. Again, look for Maye to utilize his running game — led by veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and exciting rookie TreVeyon Henderson — to facilitate play action. At that point, he will test the Bolts’ defense in the deep passing game.

As previously mentioned, Hampton will attempt to exploit the absence of Pats’ defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who is out due to a foot injury. Still, L.A. appears to be underestimating the impact of the return of linebacker Robert Spillane on New England’s defense. In accordance with tackles Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, the Patriots' front seven possesses more than enough strength and speed to make life uncomfortable for Herbert and company.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Chargers 20

