Patriots Sign Second-Year RB To Active Roster
After a trio of practice squad elevations to the active game day roster, the New England Patriots are adding a second-year running back to their active roster.
The Patriots are signing RB Terrell Jennings to the 53-man roster, a source told Patriots on SI. This move was on the cusp of happening all week after head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that the team all liked Jennings. The terms of the contract, including money and the length of the deal haven't been determined yet, according to a source.
"We all want Terrell here," Vrabel said. "So, however we have to handle that … the only other option is to bring him up. He's been a good addition. He's been prepared for his opportunity. Helped on special teams, had a tackle yesterday on kickoff. So those things are all really good things. I think he's a good teammate, and so, yeah, I think that's only probably procedural at the end of the week."
Through his three weeks of game action, Jennings has rushed the ball seven times for just 33 yards and two first downs. He's seen the most time during mop-up duty during the team's winning stretch against the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, and was caught on video getting greeted by Vrabel outside the locker room being called New England's "five-minute back."
Jennings was signed by the Patriots prior to the 2024 season after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, but failed to make the initial, 53-man roster both years in the NFL. He's been one of the first ones to sign to the practice squad, and has gotten brief chances during his first two seasons to show what he can do.
"We All Want Terrell Here"
After backup Antonio Gibson went down in Week 5 with what soon determined to be a torn ACL, Jennings got the opportunity to be the third player on the depth chart behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson.
"I try to protect my teammates, protect the quarterback, and protect the ball as well," Jennings said in the locker room earlier this year. "So, getting downhill, running through, breaking tackles. That's what I bring to the table."
After Jennings got promoted, the team still has a long line of depth at the running back position. The practice squad pipeline also includes Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker, as well Jashaun Corbin on practice squad injured reserve.
