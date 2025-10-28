Patriots Trade Former Second-Round Pick to Steelers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend at Gillette Stadium, their front office continues to make deals.
New England, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is sending safety Kyle Dugger and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Patriots had signed Dugger to a 4-year, $58 million extension during the 2024 offseason, one year before new coach Mike Vrabel arrived with his new defensive scheme.
This is New England’s second trade within the same day. The team also sent edge rusher Keion White and a seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.
The proverbial handwriting for a potential deal for Dugger had been on the wall. Prior to their Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots had listed Dugger as questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury. Dugger did not participate the the Pats final practice of the week and is the lone Patriot to be listed on their ultimate injury and practice participation report.
This season, Dugger has appeared in all seven games [making four starts] while compiling 17 total tackles. Due to his preseason and early-season struggles, the former Pats’ team captain has been the subject of both trade and release rumors — the former of which were expected to continue up to the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Throughout his five-plus seasons in Foxborough, Dugger has appeared in 81 regular season games, making 69 starts. He also started his only playoff appearance in 2021. The Decatur, Georgia native has compiled 441 total tackles, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while scoring three defensive touchdowns. His extensive knowledge of the Patriots playbook made him the logical choice to serve as their starter with veteran Jaylinn Hawkins being sidelined for the past two games with a hamstring injury.
Kyle Dugger Delivered When Needed
Dugger, a product of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, typically brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen have made him a valuable commodity to the Patriots.
Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and new coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots have instituted a more aggressive, attack-based style of defense. Though a player of Dugger’s attributes would typically be considered an ideal fit in such a system, he was seldom part of the team’s three-safety nickel packages alongside now former Patriot Jabrill Peppers and Hawkins during training camp practices — a role which he typically held, and now belongs to rookie Craig Woodson.
Since joining the team as a second-round (37 overall) draft selection in 2020, Dugger has been one of the team’s most reliable defenders. During his most-productive statistical season in 2023, the 29-year-old led all defensive backs with 109 total tackles, while also compiling seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed his production in 2024, limiting him to 13 games and just 81 total tackles.
