Patriots' Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Playoff Football Possibility

Though he has yet to see any meaningful on-field action for the New England Patriots, newly-acquired veteran offensive lineman Alijah-Vera Tucker is quite familiar with the atmosphere surrounding his new team.

In 43 games with the New York Jets since being drafted by the team with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Vera-Tucker was on the opposing side of the passion of Patriots Nation. Having signed a three-year contract with the Pats in March, the 26-year-old is happy to be making his professional football home in southern New England.

“Just the energy, man,” Vera-Tucker recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Honestly … Every time, being with the Jets the past five years, whenever the Patriots came to MetLife [Stadium] or we came here, there was always great energy, passion … You can really feel it, so I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

"AVT" Instantly Upgrades the Patriots Interior OL

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite possessing Pro-Bowl caliber talent, Vera-Tucker has spent much of his career on the unfortunately side of injury. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman appeared in just slightly over 50 percent of his games due to health reasons. Vera-Tucker’s 2022 season ended after just seven games. In his final year with the Jets, Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after tearing a triceps before Week 1 began.

Still, it should be noted that Vera-Tucker is among the league’s best interior linemen when he's on the field. As a rookie, the former USC Trojan was selected for a spot on the 2021 PFW All-Rookie Team after playing in 16 games. While injuries would inhibit his performance during his second and third seasons with the Jets, he did return in 2024 to start 15 games.

Much to the delight of Pats fans, Vera-Tucker has declared himself as “on track” and “feeling great,” at the start of offseason workouts. As such, New England’s presumed starting left guard is confident in his ability and availbility to keep quarterback Drake Maye out of harm’s way, while also helping to facilitate a running game which struggled at times during 2025.

Perhaps most importantly, the Oakland, Calif. native apperars to be motivated by the idea of finally reaching the NFL postseason — a goal which has eluded him throughout his entire tenure with the Jets.

"I’m very hungry man," Vera-Tucker said about his chances of making a playoff run with the Patriots. "It's unfortunate, when you've been in the league for six years and you haven't been to the playoffs yet. But that's something I'm really looking forward to.

"Obviously everybody knows it's not given, it's definitely earned," he added. "Everything that we did last year, no one really cares. It's all about getting back there - what we can do each individual day to strive for that."

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