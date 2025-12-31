Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Could Face Discipline After Felony Charge

The New England Patriots had some news that threatened to upheave their season on December 30th, when top wideout Stefon Diggs was accused of multiple assault-related charges.

The Patriots have issued a statement supporting their receiving yards leader, but there has still been few updates as to what his future might look like for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, speaking on Good Morning Football, gave an update to how the NFL could approach the Diggs situation, and what that might might mean for the AFC East's newly-crowned division champions.

"You have a player who has [been] charged with a felony, alleging violence. We have seen other players in similar situations - Jabrill Peppers comes to mind - be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, when the league sees that it is necessary." Rapoport said on GMFB on December 31st.

"We do not know the status of Stefon Diggs right now. There are obviously other things we need to know about the charges, the specifics, a lot more information needs to come out. But certainly Diggs being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List is at least possible, and we do not know his status for New England and the NFL moving forward."

This runs in line to with what Patriots On SI's Mike D'Abate speculated could happen to Diggs, stating there is a very real chance that the former Bills and Vikings star could end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Will Stefon Diggs Play Again This Season?

There is no clear answer to how exactly Diggs' situation will end up unfolding. Rapoport projects two possible scenarios that would prevent the former All-Pro from suiting up again this season.

The team could voluntarily choose to not play him, something that seems unlikely considering their statement of support to the receiver; or the NFL could intervene and put him on the Commissioner's Exempt List until the situation is dealt with in its entirety, including a potential future punishment.

Ultimately, Rapoport argues that it is "all possible", and that until further information is divulged, there is little evidence to support any big future pronouncement.

But any way to look at this news is bad for the prospect of Diggs playing and the nature of the Patriots offense as a whole. 30 yards in the regular season finale - if he plays - will get him 1,000 receiving yards, the first Patriot wideout to achieve that feat since Julian Edelman back in 2019.

If he is pulled from the team, either internally or by the league, it will constitute a huge loss for an otherwise very-much-contending New England football team.

