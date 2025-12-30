Patriots Issue Statement On Stefon Diggs Charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in legal trouble.

According to court documents, Diggs was scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges, including felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. The story was first reported by Boston 25 News.

The New England Patriots released a statement this morning about the situation.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The initial report says that these charges stem from an incident that happened on December 2, one day after Diggs and the Patriots knocked off the New York Giants in Week 17.

The court date was for a motion hearing that began at 11 a.m on December 30, according to court documents. The wide receiver is due back in court on January 21. The motion hearing is taking place in Dedham District Court.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract back in March. He's quickly become of of the AFC East champions best players, leading the team with 82 receptions and 970 yards. He's also added four touchdowns.

"Prime time is my time," Diggs told reporters earlier this season. "The world is watching. I always look at it as another opportunity to show the world who I am and how I'm coming," Diggs said. "My teammates got my back. I've been a positive influence, a positive force on this team, keeping my energy high. Ain't no letup in me. Prime time, my time. Prime time, our time."

"He has done it at such a high level for a long time," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. "He has been such a good addition to this team, a good energy, and a good voice in the locker room."

Neither Diggs nor his attorney have made a public statement on the charges.

