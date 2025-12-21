Patriots' Three Keys to Victory vs. Ravens

For the New England Patriots, hitting win No. 12 of the year holds all the focus on Dec. 21.

The Patriots (11-3) will hit the road as they take on the 7-7 Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST and a win for head coach Mike Vrabel and co. will be critical in Week 16, as they look to rebound from the 35-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

New England is 11-5 against the Ravens all-time. Here are three key notes for fans to pay attention to as the Pats look to improve that number to 12-5.

3. Preparing For a Ground Game Attack

Baltimore currently has the third-ranked rushing attack. Since Week 11, the Patriots are 30th in rush EPA, 31st in rushing success rate and 24th in yards per carry allowed. Ravens' running back Derrick Henry tallied 100 rushing yards just last week which marked his fifth 100-yard game this season.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and head coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though, it's worth mentioning Vrabel coached Henry for six seasons while with the Tennessee Titans — so hopefully that familiarity helps New England where and when it matters most.

Additionally, the Ravens are sixth in rush EPA, second in explosive run rate (12.3%), and third in rushing yards per game (146.2). Baltimore is eighth in run+play-action rate (58.8%) while operating out of heavy personnel groupings.

If the Patriots want to achieve a win on Baltimore's turf, being ready for the Ravens' rush will be critical.

2. Readying Ship for Baltimore's Defensive Coverage

When it comes to defensive schemes, Baltimore is known for being man-coverage heavy, however the Ravens have also played slightly less man-to-man during their defensive turnaround.

Baltimore is currently using schemed pressures at one of the highest rates in the NFL and is ninth in man coverage rate since Week 6 (32.8%). With Patriots' defensive coordinator Terrell Williams still focusing on his health, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will be relied upon heavily.

1. Winning When it Counts

The Patriots still very much control their own destiny both in the AFC East race and for a playoff berth after last Sunday's non-victory to the Bills. After this, New England has undoubtedly flipped the page to focus on facing two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Patriots vs. Ravens. Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/jA78j0KC02 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2025

Buffalo snapping the Pats' 10-game win streak had to hurt. But if fans and media alike have learned anything from Vrabel, how New England responds should have the main focus.

But, both teams are fighting for postseason positioning and only have three games left to play in the regular season. For both the Patriots and Ravens, a lot will be on the line — who gets the win could very much just be a matter of who steps up when it matters most.

