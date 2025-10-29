Patriots Make Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings
The New England Patriots are 6-2. They now have more wins than they had in the last two seasons and have not posted a record like this since 2018.
The Patriots are right where they need to be right now. They have a home matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, who fell below .500 after a loss to the Miami Dolphins, followed by a trip down to Tampa for a more challenging duel with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
The upcoming Bucs/Patriots game could see the Pats most likely 7-2 by then, and if they get a win down in Florida, they very well could be in the driver's seat for the remainder of the regular season.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves and take this one week at a time, though.
This Week's NFL Power Rankings
As for this week, Bleacher Report has just released their weekly NFL Power Rankings, and the Pats have made their way to a very high point on the list.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's former team, the Tennessee Titans, kicked off the list at number 32. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who stole a win from the Pats in Week 3, find themselves at number 14, and now, for the drumroll moment.
The 6-2 Patriots enter the top 10 for the first time this season at the 10 spot. The week before, they sat on the outside looking in at number 11.
The win over the Browns was their fifth in a row. The list would go on to mention Maye's passer rating from a recent win against a top-10 pass defense in Cleveland, which was 135.9. If Maye and company keep this up, they might be an issue for the rest of the NFL as we venture into the postseason.
Maye would also fall into the comparison once again for the man who defined what Patriots football is all about: Tom Brady, again this week, as he now leads the league with a 118.7 passer rating on the season.
Speaking of Brady, last week the Patriots cracked the GOATs' Fox Sports/Verizon-backed Power Rankings. Last week, the former Patriots QB had the team at number 8 on his list.
We will wait to see if he plans to move them up a few notches from last week. As for Bleacher Report's power rankings, Pats fans can't thank you enough.
