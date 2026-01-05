Patriots Rookie Backs Drake Maye's MVP Push

The New England Patriots (14–3) punched another dominant regular season but had to settle for the AFC’s No. 2 seed after Denver locked up the top spot, and the first-round bye, by taking care of the Chargers (11–6) on Sunday. That sets up a familiar scene: New England hosting the seventh-seeded Chargers next weekend in the AFC Wild Card round.

On the field, it was a ground-game clinic. Tre’Veyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson tag-teamed Miami’s soft run defense, each finding the end zone twice and turning the Dolphins front into a turnstile. Henderson punched in scores from five and two yards out — his fourth multi-TD rushing game as a rookie. While the Pats gashed Miami for a whopping 243 rushing yards.

That performance sealed New England’s sixth 14-win season in franchise history, added a rare rookie milestone to the Patriots’ record books, and, just for good measure, gave Drake Maye another Sunday résumé boost in the MVP conversation. Just another day at the office in Foxborough.

Drake Maye’s Leadership Drawing Raves Inside Patriots Locker Room

After the final whistle, TreVeyon Henderson made it clear — none of this happens without his QB. NFL insider Cameron Wolfe jumped on X to share a sideline clip of Henderson postgame, captioned, “1-on-1 with Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson on big running day, why his QB is MVP and he can’t wait for ‘cold and loud’ playoff atmosphere in New England vs. Chargers Sunday.”

“Drake (Maye) is such a great leader and it shows on and off the field.”



1-on-1 with Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson on big running day, why his QB is MVP and he can’t wait for “cold and loud” playoff atmosphere in New England vs. Chargers Sunday: pic.twitter.com/hNmrfRc2Y1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2026

When asked about Drake Maye, Henderson didn’t hesitate.

“Drake is such a great leader, man, and it shows on and off the field,” he said. “He does a great job leading this team, leading the offense. I’m so thankful to be able to play alongside him.”

And Henderson backed up the praise with production. His 243-yard day pushed him into rare Patriots air, making him just the second rookie in franchise history to crack 1,000 rushing yards. Joining Robert Edwards, who last did it in 1998.

Zoom out, and the big picture hits even harder. New England’s 14-win campaign is its first since 2016, and the Patriots’ 10-win jump from last season ties the 1999 Colts and 2008 Dolphins for the biggest single-season turnaround in NFL history.

This isn’t a stat-chasing locker room. It’s an unselfish, lunch-pail group that embraces the dirty work — blocking, grinding, sacrificing — for the bigger prize. And with the playoffs rolling into a cold, loud Foxborough, they look more than ready to chase greatness together.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!