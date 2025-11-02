Patriots Strained at RB After Starter’s Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 10.
The Patriots (6-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a dominant 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Conversely, the Falcons (3-4) suffered a 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
With just over an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
LB Caleb Murphy
S John Saunders
DE Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it Means for the Patriots:
Having lost starter Rhamondre Stevenson to a toe injury, TreVeyon Henderson, whom the Patriots selected in the second round of April’s draft, is most-likely to assume the lead back duties this weekend against the Falcons. The 23-year-old has logged 228 yards on 53 carries and one touchdown in eight games played this season.
Though his numbers may not place him among the league’s elite rushers, Henderson’s skill set more than sets him apart from his peers. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Ohio State Buckeyes’ team captain should provide an exciting option on early downs, as well as out of the backfield on third down. Most importantly, it should help him find a success against the Falcons defense in Week 9.
Even with Stevenson sidelined, the Pats rushers are likely to factor prominently into this week’s offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While the Falcons boast the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense.
In short, the Patriots are well-positioned to exploit the weaknesses in the Falcons run defense — and Henderson’s explosive playmaking ability may be ready to take center stage. In addition to Henderson, New England will head into this weekend’s game with a positional depth chart consisting of veteran Terrell Jennings and newly-acquired practice squad member D’Ernest Johnson, who was elevated from the scout team for this Week 9 matchup.
FALCONS INACTIVES:
CB Billy Bowman, Jr.
DL Zach Harrison
RB Nathan Carter
WR Casey Washington
DL Ta’Quon Graham
OT Michael Jerrell
