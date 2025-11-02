Drake Maye Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Falcons
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 10.
The Patriots (6-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a dominant 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Conversely, the Falcons (3-4) suffered a 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Falcons.
Drake Maye
In essence, Maye is cognizant that he and his offense are in for quite the challenge against the Falcons in Week 9. the Falcons rank first in the NFL in pass defense (149.1 yards-per-game), while the Patriots rank ninth in passing yards by averaging 240.5.
The 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback will not only need to showcase his elite arm strength, he must also demonstrate the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally effective when utilizing his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself. While Maye should get the chance to demonstrate his arm strength against the Falcons secondary, his mobility makes him a threat at all three levels of Atlanta’s defense.
TreVeyon Henderson
Even with starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, the Pats' rushers are likely to factor prominently into this week’s offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While Atlanta boasts the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense. In short, the Patriots are well-positioned to exploit the weaknesses in the Falcons run defense — and Henderson’s explosive playmaking ability may be ready to take center stage.
Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Ohio State Buckeyes’ team captain should provide an exciting option on early downs, as well as out of the backfield on third down. Most importantly, it should help him find success against the Falcons defense in Week 9.
Kayshon Boutte
Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch in Week 9. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He has sufficient speed to be elusive when changing direction, along with the ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. When it comes to explosive plays, New England currently sits at second in the league, boasting a 12.7 percent explosive play rate.
Conversely, the Falcons’ employ the NFL’s second-best defense for preventing such a pass attack, allowing only six percent of explosive plays, to date. With Boutte expected to be marched against Atlanta cornerback Mike Hughes — who has given up three deep touchdowns this season, tied for the most in the NFL — the LSU product should get the chance to showcase his talents.
Marcus Jones
Jones is entering this matchup as the NFL’s defensive player of the month for October. The former Houston Cougar’s eight passes-defensed during the month are tied for the most in the NFL. He is one of three defensive backs since 2000 with a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in four straight games.
Jones recorded 20 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and eight passes-defensed over the last four games for New England, whose defense is currently ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed and ninth overall. Jones is most-likely to be matched against Falcons’ receiver Darnell Mooney, with the speedster providing the type of sticky coverage needed to keep Atlanta’s passing game off balance.
Harold Landry, III
While New England’s primary defensive key to victory may be stopping (or at least limiting) the run, they would benefit from keeping quarterback Michael Penix Jr. off balance.
As perhaps the Patriots’ most athletic linebacker capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback, Landry should pay a major role in doing so in Week 9. The Boston College product leads the Pats with 5.5 sacks, while also compiling 29 tackles, 3.5 run stuffs and one forced fumble. With Landry set to align over Falcons’ right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, the veteran linebacker should have little problem using his inside moves to keep Penix under duress more often than not during this matchup.
