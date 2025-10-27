Patriots Rookie Addresses Brutal Game Against Myles Garrett
Coming into the game, it was going to be a tough matchup for New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell. The rookie was paired up against Cleveland Browns edge defender Myles Garrett, who continues to make an argument for the league's most dominant pass rusher.
In Week 8, Garrett dominated, recording a franchise record five sacks in the game, and despite falling on the losing side of the coin, the Browns' best player wreaked havoc all across New England's offensive line for all four quarters.
When asked about Garrett's performance postgame, Campbell was straightforward with his answers.
"He's a really good player," Campbell said. "He beat me a few times. It's just part of the game. He gets paid a lot of money. He got me a couple times. I had to keep coming back and keep fighting. I'm just glad we got the win."
Despite the oft-shaky line performance at times, the Patriots rattled off six different scoring drives on offense. Quarterback Drake Maye tossed a trio of touchdowns after halftime, and it's part of what Campbell describes as improving chemistry in New England.
"It's Only Going to Continue to Get Better"
"It's growing every week," Campbell said. "I think it's really good. It's only going to continue to get better. We've got a bunch of great guys. A bunch of good players, so just looking forward to the future."
In the team's 32-13 victory, which was their sixth of the season, the Patriots started slow in the first half. The offense, though driving, couldn't muster up anything more than an Andy Borregales field goal (or three). Campbell said the defense played a heck of a game, and allowed the dormant Patriots offense to find its footing after halftime.
The footing they eventually found was one that gave the AFC East-leading Patriots their fourth win in a row.
"We just had to finish the game. Last week, we didn't come out and finish the game we wanted to against Tennessee," Campbell said. "That's something we talked about during the week -- playing 60 minutes of our game. Even when things weren't going our way in the first half, to come in at halftime, talk about it, and just come back out. Defense made a bunch of great plays."
Some of those great plays included impressive interceptions by Robert Spillane and Jaylinn Hawkins, before the team forced Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to draw an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone.
"They've been played their asses off," Campbell said. "Making it easy on us. Giving us short fields at times. Kudos to them. They're playing really, really well."
