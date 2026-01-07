Patriots Rookie Gets Honest About Mike Vrabel

The Patriots just pulled off one of the wildest turnarounds the NFL has ever seen. After limping through last season, New England flipped the script and finished 14–3 — good for a 10-win jump year over year. Only the 1999 Colts and 2008 Dolphins have pulled off a rebound that massive.

Around the building, there’s no mystery behind the surge. A whole lot of it points straight to head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel won’t pound his chest or take a victory lap, but that hasn’t stopped the locker room from giving him his flowers. The players know who changed the culture — and they’re saying it loud.

Will Campbell Sends Strong Message About Mike Vrabel

Speaking with CLNS Media, Will Campbell didn’t sugarcoat how he feels about Mike Vrabel. And it sounded like a guy who’s already all-in. Patriots on CLNS shared the clip on X, where Campbell dropped this gem.

“It’s very rare to have a coach like him… I don’t ever want to have to play for anybody else.”

Will Campbell on coach Mike Vrabel:



“I don’t ever want to have to play for anybody else.”

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/TChPRRNmH8 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) January 5, 2026

Coming out of LSU, Campbell had a few draft-night question marks, with arm length leading the scouting report debates. Vrabel didn’t blink. New England made him the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, betting on the player, not the measurables.

That bet has paid off fast. Campbell has already become a cornerstone of a revamped offensive line, helping jump-start the run game while giving second-year quarterback Drake Maye steady, dependable blindside protection. Just as important, he’s fully bought into Vrabel’s program and the standard being set in Foxborough.

That standard has flipped the Patriots from a four-win outfit into a 14–3 juggernaut, with a home playoff game now locked in. Call it overnight if you want, but this turnaround has Vrabel’s fingerprints all over it.

It’s been the perfect storm: sharp coaching, smart signings, and players executing week after week. That’s how winning cultures are built, and Campbell is far from the only guy in the locker room who feels this way about his head coach.

Fans first fell in love with Campbell on draft night, when he fought through tears and vowed to “fight and die to protect” Maye. That moment cemented his place in Patriots lore. And his stock only rose when he returned after missing four weeks on injured reserve with a knee sprain.

As New England gears up for the postseason, the formula is clear: stay healthy, strike early and let Vrabel’s game management do the rest. This playoff run will hinge on execution and availability, but the foundation is set. The Patriots are building around their core, and they’re built for January football.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!