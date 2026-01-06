Patriots' Mike Vrabel Has High Praise for Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the image of 2025 NFL regular season begins to shrink from view, the New England Patriots are turning their attention to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

With the Denver Broncos’ 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, the 14-3 Patriots are now locked in to the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Ironically, L.A.’s loss has earned them a visit to Foxborough on Jan. 11, as the Pats will host the Bolts at Gillette Stadium in the 8:00pm time slot. The game marks the Pats’ first playoff game at Gillette Stadium since 2019 — when the Tennessee Titans and then-head coach Mike Vrabel ended the Pats’ season in what became franchise legend Tom Brady’s final game with New England.

Accordingly, Vrabel — now in his first season as Pats’ head coach — is well-versed in knowing the requirements for playoff success. Though he remains confident in his team’s ability to sustain a lengthy postseason run, he was careful to remind Patriots Nation of the Chargers’ prowess in advance of this weekend’s showdown.

“I will just tell you that they play great defense … They're very sound” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “They're good tacklers. They're physical. They get off the field on third down. They're good in the red zone. They run the football. It's a physical football team. They possess the football. They lead the NFL in time of possession. They have very good quarterback play. They're well coached. They play with technique and fundamentals …

“They don't panic one way or the other,” he continued. “They kind of stick to their game plan, wear you down and execute in critical situations. So, a lot of respect for them and certainly what they've done in a short amount of time.”

Mike Vrabel Recognizes Chargers’ Strengths

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers possess the necessary talent to hurt their opponents in the passing game. In addition to star receiver Ladd McConkey, the Bolts feature veteran wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Oronde Gadsden, as Herbert’s primary targets. Their running game is paced by second-year back Kimani Vidal and rookie Omarion Hampton — who was a college teammate of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at North Carolina.

On defense, the Chargers feature a plethora of tackling talent — led by linebacker Dayian Henley (103 total) and safety Derwin James (94 tackles). Linebacker Tubi Tuipulotu sets the tone for the Chargers’ pass-rush with 13 sacks, along with Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks), Justin Eboigbe (6) and Khalil Mack (5). Solid in all three levels, Los Angeles’ defense can be problematic for any opposing offense — including New England’s resurgent unit under coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Vrabel has faced the Chargers three times as a head coach, and he holds a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head meetings. His last meeting against them came back in 2023, when he led the Titans to a 27-24 victory in overtime. While his club may have become only the third team in NFL history to experience a 10-game improvement from the previous season, the 51-year-old knows that it will take a complete, and near-flawless team effort to defeat Los Angeles this weekend.

“I think that we are trending in the right direction. I think we have our moments of all those. I can point to numerous instances of us doing it. So again, that’s - the only thing that’s important is what we’re able to do this week against the Chargers.”

