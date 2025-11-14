Patriots’ Winning Streak Reigniting Gillette Stadium Atmosphere
To quote radio commentator and former quarterback Scott Zolak after the New England Patriots' 2018 AFC Championship win, "America's worst nightmare is back." Now, the 2025 iteration of the Patriots might not be as nightmarish as their counterparts from the previous decade. Instead, the 9-2 Patriots are atop the division, the conference and the entire NFL. In their own way, they've provided some demons to teams that come into a Gillette Stadium that's been dormant the last few years.
So, maybe America's worst nightmare is back?
Just take the energy at Gillette Stadium ahead of the team's 27-14 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. A palpable feel around the stadium was evident hours before kickoff and once fans began to file in, it only got denser. Fireworks were lit off for the first time in more than half a decade. The team's first home primetime game in over two seasons coincided with the debut of their Rivalries uniforms. New flashing lights adorned each row of the stadium.
And though the product on the field -- like most games on a short week in the NFL are -- wasn't up to the standards in which the Patriots have played for the better part of two months, they got out of there with a victory, their eighth in a row.
The Patriots Have Won Four Straight Games At Home
"The goal of these Thursday nights is to come out with a win, and that's what happened," quarterback Drake Maye said. "Things we looked back on, you know, didn't have as much time to prepare for some things that I could look back at myself and wish I had plays back, but at the end of the day, just proud of these guys for the effort, the win, and that's the best thing about Thursday night. You get a weekend to catch up on some rest and some heel-up. I thought the fans were awesome. I think it was pretty sweet for the prime time game, here for my first play at home. Pretty sweet. Just glad we won."
Maye (25-of-34, 281 yards, one touchdown) continued to play at an MVP-caliber level under center for New England. His poise in the pocket, along with his ability to string plays out and find soft spots in New York's secondary, wore the visitors thin on a chilly November night.
His touchdown was a thing of beauty. With running back TreVeyon Henderson leaking out of the backfield, Maye hit the rookie in the end zone on a wide-open pitch-and-catch play that looked eerily like it was Tom Brady and James White from those seasons ago.
The touchdown grab was Henderson's third score of the evening, an effort that rewrote the Patriots record book. He became the first rookie in franchise history since Rob Gronkowski in 2010 to score three times in a single game, and the first rookie to rush for two touchdowns and catch another -- ever.
It's only fitting that Gronkowski was in the building to see it happen.
Gronkowski, fresh off signing an honorary one-day contract with the team just 24 hours earlier, was the Keeper of the Light, the pregame tradition that felt a tad corny when the team was losing. When it began in 2023, and continued into 2024, it was just a way to usher in an old alum or a local celebrity to rile up a sparce crowd.
Not this year. Gronk electrified a full house and with pyrotechnics and strobe lights throughout the field, the energy was at levels unseen in Foxboro for years.
"I think they're passionate," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I think that they have high expectations. I think that they are loyal, and I think they're knowledgeable. I think they understand what it is that they should be seeing. Like I said, we've got to give them reasons to cheer and be excited, so yeah. I mean, I think we've done that. They've, in return, given us a great atmosphere to play in front of."
The Patriots, backed by a stout defense that hasn't allowed more than 23 points in eight-straight games, have made their home turf a place that other teams are fearing. The last three home games (against the Browns, Falcons, and Jets), the Patriots have forced the quarterback to throw a bad intentional grounding penalty. It's hard to beat New England's 2025 roster, but when the crowd in Foxboro is into the game, it's even harder.
"Our fans have been great with me since I got here, since I got drafted," said Maye, who's leading the Patriots to a 4-2 record at home in just his second year. "I just appreciate them for embracing me, and trying to embrace this city and give these fans and this team and just myself just leave it all out there and give it everything I got."
It's been slim pickings as far as good games to watch for Gillette Stadium ticketholders the past few years. It's about time the energy switch got flipped back on.
