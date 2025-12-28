Drake Maye's 3 Line Motivation For Pats Ahead of Jets Showdown

Drake Maye’s breakout campaign has officially put the New England Patriots QB in the MVP mix. The stats pop, the clutch tape is real, and the wins keep stacking.

Now, it’s on to Week 17 at MetLife Stadium, where New England lines up for a division clash with the New York Jets as the regular season hits crunch time.

The Patriots are riding high after punching their first playoff ticket since 2021, but there’s no coasting here. A win, or even a tie, keeps them in the driver’s seat for the AFC East crown. Translation? Expect the Pats to treat this one like a playoff warmup, with urgency dialed all the way up.

And the sidelines are getting heatred up too.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) talks with teammates during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Drake Maye’s Three-Line Message Sets the Tone for Jets Showdown

As the Patriots gear up to face the Jets, a quick sideline clip gave fans a glimpse into Drake Maye’s leadership mode. Shared by New England on X, the footage showed Maye firing up his teammates during warmups. No long speech, no fluff. Just three lines:

“Make plays. Score touchdowns. Have fun.”

That tone fits perfectly with what Maye just did under the lights. In Sunday night’s statement win over the Ravens, New England officially punched its playoff ticket. And Maye added another bullet point to his MVP résumé.

He was in full control, slicing up Baltimore for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and just one pick. Calm, confident, surgical.

And against the Jets, Drake Maye should have every opportunity to rekindle the Pats’ proficiency in the passing game. Even more so when given the absence of Jets’ defensive end Will McDonald, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Now the Pats roll into Week 17 riding serious momentum. They sit atop the AFC East, locked in as a top playoff seed, and suddenly flirting with rare territory. A win over the Jets would cap a perfect 8–0 road season. Something New England has only pulled off twice before, in 2007 and 2016. Both ended with Super Bowl trips.

This is a muscle-flex game. The Jets aren’t on the same tier, and the AFC East is right there for the taking.

December road games, especially divisional ones, are never easy. But this is the kind of spot where real contenders show who they are. Expect New England to come out fast, physical, and looking to set the tone early.

It won’t be pretty. It will be forceful.

And if Jeremy Brener of On SI is right, it’ll be decisive:



Patriots 35, Jets 7.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!