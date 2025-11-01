Report: Patriots Interested In Dolphins Pass Rusher
A few days before the league's trade deadline, the New England Patriots are reportedly interested in staying active on the market. Earlier in the week, the team traded away defensive end Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers and safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots may not be done. Russini reports that New England is one of at least three teams in Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.
"Miami has received interest from the Eagles, 49ers, Patriots and others on OLB Jaelan Phillips (The Dolphins are looking for at least a third-rounder in return)," Russini wrote. "They’re also getting calls on DE Bradley Chubb and OLB Matthew Judon."
Will The Patriots Trade A Third Round Pick Within The Division?
It's no surprise the Patriots are interested in Phillips, or any edge rusher at all. While the team is deep in the front seven, getting after the quarterback hasn't been the team's strongest suit eight games into an already impressive start to the season. With White gone, there's even less depth along the edges for head coach Mike Vrabel's defense.
Phillips is an intriguing option that may be somewhere else by next week. He was drafted by the Dolphins in 2021 out of Miami, and has been a solid player when healthy. In the past two seasons, he's suffered a torn Achilles tendon and a knee injury that's held him out multiple years. In nine games this season, Phillips has recorded three sacks to go with his 25 tackles and seven quarterback hits.
Adding him to a defense that already boasts Harold Landry, Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, K'Lavon Chaisson and Khyiris Tonga can make life tough for opposing teams during the stretch run of the regular season.
Russini also added that while the Patriots are exploring options at defensive end, the team feels comfortable about their offensive weapons -- despite a hole at the running back position following Antonio Gibson's ACL tear. The team currently has Rhamondre Stevenson (who's out Week 9 with a toe injury), TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Rushawn Baker, D'Ernest Johnson and Jonathan Ward on either the active roster or practice squad.
"Running back could be a possibility because of recent injuries," Russini wrote.
When asked about how the team -- especially on the offensive side of the ball -- may approach the trade deadline, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels felt comfortable with the players currently on the roster.
"I think we have all the answers we need," McDaniels said this week. "Once training camp starts you don’t count on anything outside of what you have in the locker room and you really don’t need anything outside of what you have. We’ve spent all the time we had trying to figure out how to put our players that are here in great positions. The guys know exactly how we want to try to play. I think different parts of our offense progress at different rates."
