What TreVeyon Henderson's Injury Means For Patriots

The New England Patriots won a critical game in Week 16 en route to securing their first AFC East title in over half a decade, and a key home playoff game. Indeed, perhaps even the #1 seed if the Denver Broncos loses one of their two remaining games of the regular season.

However, the victory against the Baltimore Ravens did come with a cost: the team lost breakout running back, TreVeyon Henderson, to a head injury. Henderson sustained it early in the second quarter after being hit by safety, Alohi Gilman on a 1-yard 1st down run.

How Long Could The Patriots Be Without TreVeyon Henderson?

Although he was — thankfully — able to walk off the field of his own accord, there are still questions raised as to what will be of his future participation throughout the rest of the season, as the postseason rapidly approaches.

There were updates online from medical doctors, who seemed to believe that the most likely cause of injury was a concussion, caused by Henderson's head hitting the turf forcefully.

TreVeyon Henderson -

Not seeing much at lower extremities.

Main concern seems to be his head slamming into the turf. Probably getting checked for a concussion but we’ll find out soon.

pic.twitter.com/aQNcrz6K59 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 22, 2025

"TreVeyon Henderson - Not seeing much at lower extremities." Jeff Mueller wrote on X.

"Main concern seems to be his head slamming into the turf. Probably getting checked for a concussion but we’ll find out soon."

After the game, there was no update from head coach, Mike Vrabel, on the rookie second round pick's status, so the wait will continue for fans to see if the now RB1 will be able to participate on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Given the nature of it being a concussion, the hope would be that Henderson would be back for - at the very latest, the first round of the playoffs, if he does have to miss one or both of the final games of the regular season.

What Impact Does Henderson's Injury Have On The Patriots Moving Forward?

New England's game on the ground has taken a big leap since their 38th overall pick was launched into the starting role in the wake of Rhamondre Stevenson's toe injury back in Week 8.

After a slow start, the Ohio State alum has begun to truly show why the Patriots took him in the first 40 picks of the draft. Henderson has 776 yards rushing and 221 receiving, with 8 total touchdowns on the year.

Without Henderson, the team was far less effective running the ball, managing just 79 total yards rushing in Sunday night's game.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!