Patriots Defeat Vikings: Five Instant Takeaways
The New England Patriots entered their second preseason tilt hoping to gain additional clarity on some of their most hotly-contested position battles.
Yet, it was the efforts of a second-round draftee at running back, as well as an undrafted rookie receiver which stood above the rest as the Patriots defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-12 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
While several Patriots players garners their share of attention on Saturday afternoon, here is a look at five instant takeaways from the Pats victory in their second preseason matchup:
TreVeyon Henderson Electrifies the Offense
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson once again showcased both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Just two plays after impressive rushing for 11 yards and a first down deep in Minnesota territory, Henderson completed an eight-yard rush for the score, capping a nine-play, 52-yard drive.
Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. In fact, Patriots legend Devin McCourty revealed during Saturday’s game broadcast that Vikings defensive coordinator (and former Pats’ DC) Brian Flores was “blown away” by Henderson’s skills during joint practices. While Rhamondre Stevenson is unlikely to be unseated as the position’s top option, Henderson’s abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.
Efton Chism III, You Are a Patriot
While undrafted rookie Efton Chism III has been the talk of training camp, his efforts in the first half have likely earned him a spot on the Patriots initial 53-man roster. Chism led all receivers by catching six passes for 71 yards. With time expiring in the first half, the Pats rookie caught a 12-yard pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs — most of which were earned yards after the catch — to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive for the score.
Throughout camp practices, Chism has frequently been heralded as one of the team’s hardest workers and most productive offensive weapons. In fact, he was one of New England’s standout performers during their 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in last Friday’s preseason opener. Chism caught six passes for 50 yards and a third-quarter touchdown catch from Wooldridge. No matter the setting, Chism possesses the agility to fluidly change direction, along with sure-handed strength at the catch point.
Accordingly, nearly every Patriots’ 53-man roster projection heretofore should include Chism within their receivers depth chart.
Borregales vs. Romo is a Hot Competition
While the Patriots sixth-round (182 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL draft may have entered training camp with the slight edge in the kickers battle, incumbent Parker Romo is intent on taking the competition down to the last day.
Borregales made one of his two field goal attempts on Saturday, a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter to extend the Patriots lead over the Vikings to 20-9. Still, the Pats rookie made as much noise for his miss — a wildly inaacurate 57-yard attempt which sailed wide-left in the second quarter. Borergales made both of his extra-point attempts.
Romo made his only attempt — a 28-yarder to begin the fourth quarter which put the Pats on top 17-6. He did not log any PAT attempts. Still, the 27-year-old veteran has displayed a consistency which has either matched or exceeded his rookie counterpart throuhgout training camp and the preseason. Though Borregales likley holds the slight tie-breaker, Romo’s persistence should give the Pats every reason to take their time in deciding the fate of their primary kicker poisition heading into the upcoming season.
The Kyle Dugger Conundrum?
Despite entering the game cloaked in rumors regarding his future with the Patriots, Dugger made his presence felt in the first half. The Division II, Lenoir-Rhyne product was active in making key blocks, getting into the box and was also able to get some penetration on a run blitz. Dugger showed that at his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage — while also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations.
However, Dugger remained in the game into the fourth quarter — a spot typically relegated to those continuing to fight on the disadvantageous side of a roster spot. The former Pats captain has found difficulty assimilating into the team’s three safety packages in New England’s aggressive style of defense. Despite some breight spots on Satruday, Dugger’s usage down the stretch is only likely to feel speculation surrounding a potential position change, or even his dismissal from the team during final roster cuts.
Anfernee Jennings Back in the Game?
Much like Dugger, Jennings — who had been a mainstay in the Patriots defense since being drafted the the third-round of the 2020 NFL draft — has been labeled a potential roster casualty during final roster cuts.
Jennings clearly heard the noise from the naysayers, thus responding with a solid effort on Saturday. The Alabama product compiled three total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks of Vikings’ quarterbacks, proving that there is still a great deal of fight left in him.
At his best, Jennings is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity — both of which were fully observable against the Vikings’ blockers in preseason game 2.
The only question is whether Jennings’ strong showing against Minnesota was enough to earn him a spot on the Pats’ initial 53-man roster.
