Patriots’ Eliot Wolf Clarifies Stefon Diggs Status
While New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs did not play in the team’s second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, he was still a hot topic at halftime.
Diggs, whose playing status has been the subject of some media controversy over the past couple of weeks, has experienced a bit of a reduced role as traning camp has morphed into training camp. Yet, the two-time All-Pro — who has returned to the practice fields in near-record time from an ACL tear last October — is seemingly right on track, per Patriots executive vice president of player personnel.
"I would say he's probably done more than I would have expected to this point,” Wolf told the Kraft Sports’ Patriots Preseason Network during a halftime interview. “He's been a tremendous worker. He's been out there practicing every time that we've asked him to. That's all part of (Patriots trainer) Jim Whalen's plan for him working forward."
While Diggs has been a full participant in nearly every camp practice to date, he did not play during last Friday’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium — likely fueling this week’s additional speculation. Diggs was also an infrequent target during 11-on-11 drills during Patriots-Vikings joint practices leading into Satruday’s game. As such, MassLive’s Karen Guregian understandably wondered whether Diggs’ reduced looks could be a harbinger of things to come.
“Based on his ineffectiveness in recent outings, has he suffered some type of a setback? Is he unhappy about his touches? It’s hard to know for certain,” Guregian wrote earlier this week. “But there’s little disputing the fact that the star receiver, who was the team’s best wideout early in camp, has disappeared from the offense in recent days. While he’s consistently been impressive in 1-on-1s, and 7-on-7s, he’s been an afterthought during full team drills.”
Upon hearing that Diggs’ had recently made some cryptic comments regarding his availability for the Pats’ Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium, head coach Mike Vrabel additionally weighed in on the potential regular-season status of his star receiver.
“I don’t know the context in which he said it, but you’d have to help me,” Vrabel continued. “He’s been out here almost every day. I’m excited at where he’s at. We’ll see when Week 1 comes. But he’s gonna practice today … Hopefully he helps us in the red zone … “But we can’t predict the future about Week 1,” he added. “We just know he’s gonna be out there today. He works hard and he cares, which are two important things.”
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Given Wolf’s comments, it appears that both Diggs and the team are on the same page — perhaps adding a “much ado about nothing” context to the recent narrative.
