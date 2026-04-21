One Patriots DT Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

In the middle of the New England Patriots defense are two of the best defensive tackles in the league. Milton Williams and Christian Barmore have both shined in Patriots uniforms since joining the team and will likely both be back for 2026.

The reserves in that group played well when they got their chances, with Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III and Joshua Farmer all stepping up at points in the season. But there's always the possibility to add to the room. With 11 draft picks, New England can do just that.

Although the need for a top-tier defensive tackle might not be there, the Patriots could certainly use a pure run stuffer in the back half of the draft. Here's one player in each round that could be a solid selection for New England this weekend.

Round 1: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the top defensive tackle in this year's class, McDonald has been mocked to New England several times. He just turned 21 years of age and was named the Big Ten DL of the Year. He started all 14 games for the Buckeyes last season, and would be a wonderful compliment for both Williams and Barmore as a nose tackle.

Round 2: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter walks to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter had stints with Auburn and UCF before settling in with Texas Tech. The Third Team All-American racked up 7.5 sacks in his college career, and had 11 tackles for loss in 2025. As a nose tackle, Hunter has the size to clog running lanes and take on multiple blockers. He's not quick enough to be a pass rusher, but that's fine for someone who could be a nice Khyiris Tonga replacement.

Round 3: Zane Durant, Penn State

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the NFL Combine's brightest stars, Durant played his way into day two conversations. He ran a 4.75-secon 40-yard dash in Indy, and followed that up by jumping 9'4" on the broad jump. He's a twitchy player off the snap and can get into the backfield super fast for a interior lineman. He may struggle with getting off blocks, but Durant would be a fantastic rotational player as a rookie.

Round 4: Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another riser at the Combine, Proctor was a player who met with the Patriots during that week. Like Durant, he ran a sub-five 40-yard dash and quieted any concerns scouts may have about being from a smaller school. The Southland Conference Player of the Year led Southeastern Louisiana with 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks, all while starting 13 games as a senior.

Round 5: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) stands on the field against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

He's set to turn 24 in August, but Corleone is a solid player in the trenches. If the last name and his "Godfather" nickname doesn't win you over, his form and force will. He's dealth with blod clots before, missing most of 2024 fall camp after dealing with shortness of breath. Corleone won't be a disruptive player from day one, but projects to be a project player along the defensive line.

Round 6: Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Onyedim spent his first four years of college at Iowa State before transferring to College Station in 2025. He can play a 3-technique on the defensive front and is great at twists. The one thing that's held him back is rushing the passer. Onyedim has 2.5 sacks last year -- a career-high -- but would need to work on getting after the passer more to become a bigger force on the field.

Round 7: Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Tech senior scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the Relative Athletic Score testing during the pre-draft prospect, making him one of the highest-rated defensive line prospects since 1987. With that being said, van den Berg has a shot to be a diamond in the rough late on day three. The older-aged rookie (24) had 11 tackles for loss in 2025, and 20 for his career.

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