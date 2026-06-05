One Surprise Patriots Cut to Expect After OTAs

Last season, the New England Patriots' defensive line was one of the most productive groups on the field. It didn't matter if it was Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga or Cory Durden, the unit as a whole seemed to be one of the brightest spots in 2025.

The room was also very deep, with Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. also playing a role. But because the room is so deep, it could lead to one of those players getting the axe this summer. Don't be surprised if Farmer is that player.

"We also are excited," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about the defensive line room last month. "Lenny T, Leonard Taylor (III), worked with us. Eric Gregory worked with us. These guys are proving that they want to be there. Josh Farmer is back healthy. ... There'll be a competition in training camp. But I think that's a good group. The lines of scrimmage are critical."

Is Farmer Making The Roster In 2026?

Don't get me wrong -- Farmer has all the talent to be a key contributor on thie defensive line in his second season in New England. The 2025 fourth round pick popped during his time on the field as a rookie a year ago, and showed promise when it came to stopping the run.

He had 15 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery before dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. In his stead, the Patriots consistently called up Taylor from the practice squad to fill his spot. The former New York Jet made his mark known and used a game-sealing field goal block in the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos to catapult him into a larger role.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Taylor has started off hot at OTAs the last two weeks. During the Patriots' first open session on May 27, he had a would-be sack in 11-on-11s. One week later, he swatted down two Tommy DeVito passes at the line of scrimmage. Right now, he's the favorite to be the fourth defensive tackle behind Williams, Barmore and Durden.

"It's Cool To Watch Them Progress"

Just because Farmer has the draft pedigree over some of his other teammates, including 2025 undrafted free agent Gregory and 2026 UDFAs Travis Shaw and David Blay, doesn't mean he's guaranteed a spot. After all, the Patriots have more than enough talent already on the roster. It's going to be hard for Farmer to work his way into the lineup as a rotational guy, at least right now.

"It's obviously good to have everybody back," Durden said about Farmer and Gregory returning from last season's injuries. "It's cool to watch them progress, you know, being with them as rookies and watching them get better and get ready to take the next step. So, you know, it's exciting to see the young guys get better and get more opportunities."

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It's a good sign that Farmer has been a full participant in OTAs this spring after last year's injury. It will be an even better sign if he starts to pop at both mandatory minicamp next week and training camp one month from now.

We've seen the Patriots move on from young, drafted defensive linemen before (they released then-rookie Bradyn Swinson last summer), and if the depth at the position continues to improve, Farmer may be in the same boat.

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