Patriots OT Will Campbell Explains 'Consistent' Mindset Heading into Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of guys up front that can make things difficult for opposing offensive linemen. New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell calls them "dudes."

Both T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward — two future Pro Football Hall of Famers — are both dudes. They're the reason why the Steelers are off to a 1-0 start, and could be the reason why the Patriots fall to 0-2 this Sunday.

But that's not if the second-year Campbell has anything to say about it. In fact, the 22-year-old is confident in himself as the teams head towards a Week 2 clash this weekend.

"Every week, our position at offensive tackle, (there) is gonna be a dude across from you," he said. "They just have more than one. But it's (the) same process, each and every week. Just tryna be as consistent as I possibly can be, and lot of respect for those guys. Look forward to Sunday."

That consistency that Campbell spoke about has a chance to be a real calling card for this offensive line. In years past, the Patriots really struggled to put together a solid, consistent unit to protect their quarterback. Last year, Campbell's rookie season, it was solid, not great. Same could be said for Campbell's play on the field, which took a drastic dip after returning from injury ahead of the postseason.

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrable congratulates offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Campbell's Consistency A Major Storyline

Now after Campbell heads into his second year as a pro, he's looking to stacks games. Against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener last week, Campbell was excellent. He allowed just one pressure all night, and was a sturdy force on the left side of the line.

But the Patriots couldn't pull out a win, dropping a heartbreaker 13-10 in the final seconds. Campbell isn't worried.

"It's only Week 2. Long season to go," Campbell said. "Lot of growth to be made, and we've been in this position before. I have full faith in everybody in this locker room, all the coaches. Just excited to get back out there this week."

The Patriots have a shot for some get-back. Last year, they lost to the Steelers at home in a game where they turned the ball over five times. Fumble after fumble after fumble, including one at the goal line, really allowed the Steelers to waltz out of there with a win.

That can't happen again, and Campbell knows it. He wants this year's home opener to be a total 180.

"Yeah, I think it'll be fun," Campbell said. "Last year, it was raining, so hopefully this year it doesn't rain and we get a good crowd out there. Play well and give them something to cheer for. ... I'm excited, I'm excited to get out there."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) signs an autograph after practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell's consistency will be big for New England in 2026. Keeping Drake Maye upright in the pocket, along with opening up running lanes for both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, will keep this offense chugging along.

Patriots Can't Afford Another Early Loss Right Now

That starts with a win in Week 2. If the Patriots fall into an 0-2 hole, that could spell trouble when you consider the two playoff teams from a year ago next up on the docket (Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills). No, the Patriots can't afford that.

They'll need consistency from everyone. From Campbell. From the offense as a whole. From the defensive side of the ball. It doesn't matter how it gets done.

At the end of the day, Campbell wants to leave Gillette Stadium on Sunday with only one thing.

"All I care about is winning," he said. "That's all that matters to me."

A lot of that will rest on the shoulders of Campbell, and how he can block those dudes up front.

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