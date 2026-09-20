5 Storylines That Loom Large in Patriots vs. Steelers Matchup, Including Injured CB

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have had plenty of important matchups over the years, from AFC Championship games to playoff-defining late-season battles. This game won't come close to the magnitude of those part games, but it's a big week right now.

The Steelers, coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons, are coming to town to take on the Patriots in their home opener. Sitting at 0-1, and losing in a tough season opener to the Seattle Sehawks, the Patriots need to find a way to bounce back and get into the win column.

Here's five storylines that will play a big role in this Week 2 matchup, and if the Patriots will be able to get back to .500.

The Turnover Battle

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye had arguably his worst game as a pro last week, throwing three fourth quarter interceptions to lose to the Seahawks. If the Patriots want to win, they'll need Maye (and the offense) to keep the ball in their own hands.

The 2025 matchup was defined by the Patriots' five turnovers, including an Antonio Gibson fumble at the goal line. The Patriots essentially played a winning performance last year, but those miscues really hurt them.

This year's game can't be defined in the same way. The Patriots are 10-0 since the start of last season when they win the turnover battle, and 3-4 when they lose it. Patriots will have to maintain possession and keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands.

Finding An A.J. Brown Replacement

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big takeaway from last week's loss was how the Patriots lost A.J. Brown to a high-ankle sprain. In the following days, reports came out that he would miss four weeks, and then potentially six.

What does that mean? They'll need to find a true Brown replacement on the field, and fast. Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III will all need to step up in Brown's absence. But it might be Hollins — who came on in Seattle — to carry the workload.

"It’s the National Football League. They’re going to play 11 guys out there on offense, no matter who’s up, who’s down," Hollins said this week. "Obviously, A.J.’s a great player, and we would love to have him, but he’s not there, so there’s nothing you can do but dress 11 and get ready to work."

How Will TreVeyon Henderson Impact Offense?

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henderson was a full participant in practice this week, and it doesn't seem like his ankle will be bothering him as he makes his season debut. The Patriots' running attack last week didn't look all too swell, but adding Henderson into the mix will be a nice bonus.

Last year as a rookie, the Ohio State product gave the Patriots offense an instant home run threat any tume he touched the ball. Just look how he ran the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. That's what they were missing a week ago.

If Henderson can get 15+ touches in any capacity and be given the chance to turn on the jets, that takes the pressure off of Maye, and opens up the entire offensive playbook for Josh McDaniels.

Stopping T.J. Watt Off The Edge

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers are a solid team up and down the roster. But there might not be a better player than edge rusher T.J. Watt. He has a great game last week against the Falcons, and has had some success against the Patriots in the past.

When you pair him with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, that's an elite front on all acounts. If the Patriots want to control the trenches, they'll need to neutralize both guys — but primarily Watt's speed and ball skills at the line of scrimmage.

"They're going to try to get their hands up. I think just finding good passing lanes and moving around the pocket in some different ways," Maye said on Wednesday. "But really, I think it's easy to say quick game, but at the same time, they know they're going to get their hands up fast. So, it's just being cognizant of it, whether it's technique or little things to get the hands down."

Patriots Secondary Down A Starter

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlton Davis was ruled out yesterday with a neck injury, not a surprising outcome after he didn't participate in practice since Monday. The Patriots' CB2 was going to line up against Michael Pittman Jr. he had been healthy, but Pittman also ALSO been ruled out. On that front, it's a wash for both teams.

But without Davis, it will put backup Charles Woods into the mix in a larger role. Woods has mainly spent the summer as the Patriots' fourth cornerback, but will be asked to work in some two-cornerback sets alongside Christian Gonzalez. He might get some snaps against rookie Germie Bernard.

"(Woods) had a full camp with us this year. He's got some multiplicity, got some versatility," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "He plays outside, plays inside, works hard in the kicking game. So, I think he just continues to improve, is ready to go. He prepares as a starter. I think he has a great energy. I like being around Woodsy. He's got a good demeanor to him, and I know that if he has to go in there, he'll be ready to go."

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