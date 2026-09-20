Home Cooking: 8 Takeaways From Patriots' Injury-Filled 20-3 Win Over Steelers

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots didn't have their best game by any stretch of the imagination, but they did just enough to eek out their first win of the 2026 season over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just enough is putting it mildly. Injuries dominated the headlines, but it didn't overwhelm the hosts.

It took something some timely second-half defense. A few chunks plays on offense, coupled by a pair of late takeaways, and the Patriots were able to bounce back from their Week 1 loss and rebound to the tune of a 20-3 win against the Steelers.

Here's how it happened, and what it means moving forward:

1. Bad Memories Flared Up Early...

Last season, the Patriots turned the ball over five times to the Steelers (their most in a single game since 2008). You would have liked to erase those memories as the Patriots begin their 2026 home slate, but their first drive didn't help.

After a three-and-out on the opening series — where Christian Gonzalez logged a PBU — the Patriots were moving down the field. Drake Maye hit DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry for big chunk plays to get the Patriots driving deep into Pittsburgh territory.

But then after catching a ball in the flat, Rhamondre Stevenson (who fumbled twice in last year's matchup) tried to do too much with the ball and had it knocked out by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig. That was Stevenson's 18th fumble since entering the league in 2021, the most by any non-QB in the NFL in that time frame.

2. ...But They Quickly Went Away

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One drive later, the Patriots got a memorable play from their backfield ... just a different running back.

In his first game back since injuring his ankle in practice, TreVeyon Henderson took a handoff and used a bit of patience as a whole opened up. Then, boom.

The second-year back used his speed and burst to scamper 39 yards for the game's first score. It was Henderson's 11th touchdown since arriving in New England, and gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead. He'd finish with 76 yards on the ground, the most by any player on the field.

3. Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

The Patriots' starting offensive line has remained intact all summer. Today, it took its first true blow.

As Maye tried to evade T.J. Watt in the red zone, the diving edge rusher fell right into the legs of starting right guard Mike Onwenu. The veteran lineman crumpled to the ground in a lot of pain and remained there until a cart came to help him off the field. He was quickly ruled out.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive line Mike Onwenu (71) is carted off after an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One drive later, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones hurried off the field after a crushing Aaron Rodgers strip sack, and went straight into the locker room. He came up from the pile without his helmet and would be downgraded to out in the second half.

Tight end Eli Raridon (thigh), safety Dell Pettus (ankle) and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder) would all be ruled out after dealing with injuries. Marcus Jones would also leave the game with a knee injury before returning after one missed snap.

4. First Half Closes With Steelers Points

The Steelers were given new life with just under three minutes left in the second quarter, as Kevin Byard was called for a DPI on third down. Instead of taking advantage of the extended drive, Rodgers and the Steelers weren't able to get anything moving.

After a Patriots three-and-out (where Drake Maye glided into a Watt sack), the Steelers were able to march down into field goal territory (thanks in part because of a Patriots delay of game penalty, where they called a timeout following an injury timeout). Those added five yards pushed Pittsburgh into Chris Boswell's range, and the kicker was good from 56 yards.

5. Gonzalez > Metcalf

After a less-than-ideal Week 1 showing, the Steelers tried to get the ball into Metcalf's hands. He finished the game with just four receptions (on nine targets) for 27 yards while blanketed by Christian Gonzalez all afternoon.16 of those yards came against zone coverage in the fourth.

The Patriots' shutdown cornerback had himself a day, finishing with a pass breakup and four combined tackles. Metcalf almost had a big first down conversion late in the third, but dropped it after beating Gonzalez on the line of scrimmage.

6. Maye's Rocky Start Continues

Against the Seahawks, Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter in the loss — his first three-pick performance since getting drafted. After playing safe and sound in the first half, he made another awful decision to open up the second.

After a 29-yard catch-and-run from Romeo Doubs, Maye, off his back foot, underthrew Hunter Henry down the left side and was intercepted by Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. The ensuing drive didn't amount to much for Pittsburgh, but it was another poor throw for the 24-year-old quarterback.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third quarter would end with a Borregales field goal (pushing the lead to 10) after Maye was forced to chuck it away under duress.

7. Insurance Scoop & Score!

In the 2025 AFC title game, a whistle blew dead what would have been a defensive score for Patriots edge rusher Elijah Ponder. Well, just three games later, Ponder has got his revenge.

Christian Barmore burst through the Steelers line, hit Rodgers and jarred the football loose. Almost instantly, the second-year Ponder scooped up the football and rumbled his way for a 19-yard touchdown. It was the first score of Ponder's young career, and the Patriots' first defensive touchown since Marcus Jones' pick-six in the AFC Divisional Round against Houston last year.

Tack on a Borregales extra point, and the Patriots ballooned their lead up to 20-3.

8. Insurance Interception!

The Steelers, trailing by 17 points late in the fourth, got a big chunk on a Jaylen Warren screen. Once they got to the four-yard line, the Patriots defense stood tall.

Following a timeout, Ponder brought down Rodgers as he tried to move out of the pocket. After that, Rodgers tried to hit rookie wideout Germie Bernard on a quick screen. Bernard couldn't hold on, and the ball popped right into the waiting arms of Patriots' Gabe Jacas. The edge rusher — who's getting better each and every week — picked up 11 yards on the return, giving the Patriots their second takeaway in as many drives.

A face mask penalty by Payton Wilson put this game on ice, and the Patriots trotted off the field winners for the first time this season.

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