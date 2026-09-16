What It Will Take for Patriots to Shut Down Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in Week 2

FOXBORO — For the fifth-straight year, the New England Patriots will face a team with Aaron Rodgers rostered.

They dropped games against him when he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, the New York Jets in 2024 (he was on season-ending IR in 2023), and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Now as the future Hall of Fame quarterback enters his second season with the Steelers, the Patriots are trying to shut him down.

But that's easier said that done.

"It's difficult. ... The risk outweighs the benefits," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters before Wednesday's practice about how tricky it can be to fool a veteran quarterback like Rodgers.

"He's seen every look that you could possibly give him. He tries to get them in the best possible play. He tries to put the ball where he feels like he's best, and does a great job with it."

The Patriots struggled when it came to stop Rodgers last season in their home opener. It was a bad game when you take into account the Patriots' five turnovers. But Rodgers made some big touchdown throws to D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin to leave Gillette Stadium with a win.

This year's team hopes to recitify the tough loss from a year ago.

"We'll have to be better in every way that we played them last year," Vrabel said. "Pick and choose our spots to pressure."

Rodgers Has Patriots Number As Of Late

So how can the Patriots do it? It will need to come from tightening up his passing lanes. Throughout his career, Rodgers has made a living on firing bullets through tight holes. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers found tight end Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) signals during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary — one that was pretty solid for most of Week 1 against Seattle — will need to have another strong game and play sticky coverage. It starts with Christian Gonzalez, likely getting snaps against Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

But Gonzalez knows that he'll need to also shut down the engine that keeps Pittsburgh's train moving.

"They got A-Rod that runs the show," Gonzalez said. "I mean, amazing quarterback, Hall of Fame quarterback. Done it for such a long time. Nothing, but respect for him and just what he does for that team and just the talent he has to make every single throw. He's still moving pretty well back there. ... We look forward to it, we're excited."

What Needs To Be Avoided?

Last week, Rodgers threw for 221 yards and that one touchdown. Not the best stat line, but he did more than enough to win the game. That's been similar to how he's beaten these Patriots in 2022, 2024 and 2025. He uses his arm strength and impressive snap count to get defenses to jump. That will need to be a point of emphasis.

"I think we have to be good," Vrabel said. "He uses his cadence, even on the road, and that's how good it is. Got us on the first play of the game last year."

The Patriots want to avoid an 0-2 hole to open up the year. Being able for the Patriots to kick off their home slate with a victory over a quarterback that's had their number recently should inspire a potential winning streak ... and get the home crowd behind them.

"Any time playing at home means a lot," Gonzalez said. "For the fans, we want to put out there something that they can be proud of, something they want to cheer for, and bring the energy like they always do. So that's on us to go out there and get a win."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!